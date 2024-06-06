|
Wrigleyville Sports
959 W. Addison St., Wrigleyville
Immersed in Cubbie blue and classic rock, this shop corners the market for branded hats, jerseys, and tees.
Grandstand
600 W. 35th St., Bridgeport
Bridgeport’s HQ for White Sox regalia loads the bases by also selling Bears and Hawks merch.
The legacy
|So close to the ballpark you could hit it with a baseball, Wrigleyville Sports opened in 1990 — eight years before the birth of current manager Devin Carlstrom, grandson of the OG owners.
|Rosemary and Peter Powers opened up shop in 1989. Now located a five-minute walk from Sox Park (nobody here calls it Guaranteed Rate Field), Grandstand is owned by daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Josh Ganal.
|The vibe
|Anyone yearning for the old days will love the nostalgic feel rippling through the 3,000 square feet. Chalk it up to the classic rock on rotation and the T-shirts still proclaiming love for Ryne Sandberg.
|A true family affair, you’re bound to see the Ganal kids, ages 8 and 14, pitching in to help at this 4,000-square-foot emporium. Despite the Sox’s rough start, the attitude and energy remain Go Go White Sox.
|Strike zone
|You’ll find New Era’s 59Fifty fitted caps ($50), like the ones worn by the pros, including the powder-blue versions from spring training. Into adjustable hats? Try the Friendly Confines trucker cap with an Old Style logo ($30).
|One whole wall is dedicated to hats, often with classic Sox or “Southside” logos. The Ganals also create their own 59Fifty looks, like Zodiac Pack Sox glow-in-the-dark caps in 12 styles ($50).
|Pinch hitters
|Anyone still riding high on the 2016 World Series win can grab a commemorative ornament ($17). Otherwise, pick a plush blue dinosaur for kids ($25) or a beer-bottle squeak toy for pups ($15).
|The store carries an outfield’s worth of Sox-branded items beyond standard apparel, from golf club covers ($60 for three) to baby onesies ($30 for three). The “#1 Fan” oven mitt ($30) should be back in stock for Father’s Day.
Photography: courtesy of the vendors