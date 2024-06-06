The legacy

So close to the ballpark you could hit it with a baseball, Wrigleyville Sports opened in 1990 — eight years before the birth of current manager Devin Carlstrom, grandson of the OG owners. Rosemary and Peter Powers opened up shop in 1989. Now located a five-minute walk from Sox Park (nobody here calls it Guaranteed Rate Field), Grandstand is owned by daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Josh Ganal.

The vibe

Anyone yearning for the old days will love the nostalgic feel rippling through the 3,000 square feet. Chalk it up to the classic rock on rotation and the T-shirts still proclaiming love for Ryne Sandberg. A true family affair, you’re bound to see the Ganal kids, ages 8 and 14, pitching in to help at this 4,000-square-foot emporium. Despite the Sox’s rough start, the attitude and energy remain Go Go White Sox.

Strike zone

You’ll find New Era’s 59Fifty fitted caps ($50), like the ones worn by the pros, including the powder-blue versions from spring training. Into adjustable hats? Try the Friendly Confines trucker cap with an Old Style logo ($30). One whole wall is dedicated to hats, often with classic Sox or “Southside” logos. The Ganals also create their own 59Fifty looks, like Zodiac Pack Sox glow-in-the-dark caps in 12 styles ($50).

Pinch hitters