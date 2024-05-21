Evanston vs. Oak Park: A Suburban Smackdown

Heavenston, for its Methodist-influenced moral rigor (see Woman’s Christian Temperance Union headquarters) Religion-tinged early nickname Saints’ Rest, for all the churches built there in the late 19th century

With three Metra stops and seven CTA stations, you can’t complain. Until you’re waiting 30 minutes at Howard to transfer to the Red Line. Transit The good news: You get not one but two CTA lines — Blue and Green — plus a Metra stop. The bad news: Have you taken the Blue Line recently?

E-Town Modern moniker, for better or worse Woke Park

From Queen Anne to Tudor Revival, you’ll find every style in the Lakeshore Historic District. Architecture The collection of Frank Lloyd Wright homes means you get to brag that your neighborhood is straight from the pages of an old-school Architectural Digest.

Eddie Vedder. Was “Even Flow” actually about the North Shore Channel? Hometown hero Ernest Hemingway grew up there before setting off for, well, pretty much everywhere.

A new football stadium for a mediocre Big Ten team Thing that gets the residents up in arms Bike sharing. The town ditched Divvy six years ago, so buy your own bike.

Northwestern undergrads aren’t the rowdiest bunch, but we’d suggest getting out of town on Dillo Day. Your annoying neighbors Remember Heather Mack, who helped kill her mom and stuff her in a suitcase? Yeah, she’s from here.

More than three miles of Lake Michigan shoreline Water views The Scoville Park Fountain (designed by one Frank Lloyd Wright)

The new Ryan Field won’t be big enough for Taylor Swift, but it will hold 28,500 for concerts — more than the United Center. Someone call Eddie Vedder. The big entertainment venue Bands you don’t know play songs you do on Sunday nights in Scoville Park.