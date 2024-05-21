Evanston vs. Oak Park: A Suburban Smackdown
Tell a real estate agent you’re looking for a place that feels like it’s part of Chicago, and they’ll likely point you to Evanston and Oak Park: two burbs with thriving downtowns, good schools, easy access to the city — and a bit of a crosstown rivalry. Let’s settle this once and for all.
May 21, 2024, 6:00 am
EVANSTON
OAK PARK
|Heavenston, for its Methodist-influenced moral rigor (see Woman’s Christian Temperance Union headquarters)
|Religion-tinged early nickname
|Saints’ Rest, for all the churches built there in the late 19th century
|With three Metra stops and seven CTA stations, you can’t complain. Until you’re waiting 30 minutes at Howard to transfer to the Red Line.
|Transit
|The good news: You get not one but two CTA lines — Blue and Green — plus a Metra stop. The bad news: Have you taken the Blue Line recently?
|E-Town
|Modern moniker, for better or worse
|Woke Park
|From Queen Anne to Tudor Revival, you’ll find every style in the Lakeshore Historic District.
|Architecture
|The collection of Frank Lloyd Wright homes means you get to brag that your neighborhood is straight from the pages of an old-school Architectural Digest.
|
Eddie Vedder. Was “Even Flow” actually about the North Shore Channel?
|Hometown hero
|
Ernest Hemingway grew up there before setting off for, well, pretty much everywhere.
|A new football stadium for a mediocre Big Ten team
|Thing that gets the residents up in arms
|Bike sharing. The town ditched Divvy six years ago, so buy your own bike.
|Northwestern undergrads aren’t the rowdiest bunch, but we’d suggest getting out of town on Dillo Day.
|Your annoying neighbors
|Remember Heather Mack, who helped kill her mom and stuff her in a suitcase? Yeah, she’s from here.
|More than three miles of Lake Michigan shoreline
|Water views
|The Scoville Park Fountain (designed by one Frank Lloyd Wright)
|The new Ryan Field won’t be big enough for Taylor Swift, but it will hold 28,500 for concerts — more than the United Center. Someone call Eddie Vedder.
|The big entertainment venue
|Bands you don’t know play songs you do on Sunday nights in Scoville Park.
|Imagine a windows-open cruise down Sheridan Road, then the wind whipping through your hair on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Keep imagining, because in reality you’ll be dodging potholes and sitting in traffic.
|The drive into town
|It’s only 9.5 miles to the Loop — three miles closer than Evanston — but with traffic on the Eisenhower, you might as well be coming from Iowa.
Photography: (Train, Evanston House) Chicago Tribune; (Oak Park house, Vedder, Hemingway, shoreline) Getty Images; (Bike) Divvy Bikes; (Fountain) Ivo Shandor