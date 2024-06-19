Growing up going to rodeos and now performing at the likes of Carol’s Pub, Blake Gallison is no stranger to Western hats. He got so many inquiries about the ones he wears that he started a full-blown business. Gallison runs a one-man operation out of his Lincoln Park home studio, handcrafting a line of 16 felt hats (starting at $500), as well as custom versions. “I love using upcycled pieces of clothing or accessories,” he says, noting he starts from a base of coypu, beaver, or rabbit raw felt. Pick a style — from fedora to cattleman crease — then choose from embellishments like leather cords and rattlesnake skin. Just don’t forget the feather on top. hollerhatco.com