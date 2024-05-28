Photograph: Epiphany Center

1 Pride Variety

The Epiphany Center for the Arts’ Pride Month exhibitions spotlight works by five local LGBTQ artists, including Marci Rubin, Moises Salazar, and David Lee Csicsko. Through July 27. epiphanychi.com

2 Train of Thought

Explore historic railcars and learn about the lasting impact of the 1894 Pullman strike at the third annual Pullman Railroad Days. June 1–2. pullmanil.org

3 On the House

Nightlife meets aquatic life as the Shedd Aquarium serves up house music DJs and cocktails for After Hours at the Shedd: House Party. June 8–July 19. sheddaquarium.org

Photograph: Saverio Truglia

4 Bear Down

Laurie Metcalf returns to the Steppenwolf stage for the first time in over a decade in Little Bear Ridge Road, a new work by MacArthur “genius” Samuel D. Hunter. June 13–July 21. steppenwolf.org

Photograph: UNICEF

5 Kid Stuff

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, goes immersive on the Mag Mile with Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children, an interactive exploration of youth issues around the world. June 15–30. heartstringsunicef.org

Photograph: Logan Square Arts Festival

6 Logan’s Run

Asheville, North Carolina, rocker MJ Lenderman headlines the Logan Square Arts Festival — a potential last hurrah before construction begins to overhaul traffic flows on Kedzie and Milwaukee Avenues. June 28–30. logansquareartsfestival.com

7 Park City East

Robert Redford’s Sundance Institute branches out to Chicago for a weekend of screenings, panels, and networking for local filmmakers and film buffs. June 28–30. sundanceinstitutexchicago.com

Photograph: M Reid Photography

8 Carmen Get It

Visceral Dance Chicago makes its Museum of Contemporary Art debut with choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s Carmen.maquia, an acclaimed contemporary spin on Bizet’s opera. June 28–30. visceraldance.com

Photograph: Katie Kauss

9 Twang Gang

Beer, barbecue, and big-name country music stars are the main attractions at the Windy City Smokeout, where this year’s headliners include Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett. July 11–14. windycitysmokeout.com

10 Improv Excess

The revitalized iO Theater goes big for its first iO Fest of improv, sketch comedy, and standup. Expect appearances from some well-known alums. July 25–28. ioimprov.com