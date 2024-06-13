Photograph: Roxy Pepper

Gentlemen’s Grooming Co.

“I’m pretty particular, and this is a great barbershop experience; the space is clean and crisp with that city vibe. All the guys in the shop take the time to get to know you and will hook you up with a great cut.” 141 S. Northwest Hwy.

Grassy Lake Forest Preserve

“I love to clear my mind with a good walk and fresh air, and this has some great trails and scenic overlooks.” 23982 N. Kelsey Rd.

Region Kitchen + Bar

“This is a date-night spot for me and my wife, Natalee. The bang bang cauliflower is a favorite. I like to sit at the bar and order a dirty martini.” 718 W. Northwest Hwy.

Cook Street Coffee

“I love the coffee and vibes here. It’s a perfect place to meet up with a friend or do a work meeting. When I’m feeling adventurous, I opt for the chai tea latte. And I dream about the savory spinach scone.” 100 E. Station St.