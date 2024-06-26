I don’t go out much, so when I do, I want to feel immersed, like I’m taken to a certain place,” muses Katrina Markoff, founder of Chicago-based Vosges Haut-Chocolat, known for its decadent truffles, gourmet bars, and baroque packaging. The sentiment applies both to her travels (she lived in Paris for culinary school, after studying chemistry and psychology at Vanderbilt) and to her local shopping. The Wrigleyville resident frequents stores that transport her mind and soul: “I’m a real creative, and I try to set a mood everywhere.”

Wilderhouse

1339 N. Damen Ave., West Town

“An absolute gem. It feels like a high-end farmhouse with a cool mix of curated products and custom ceramics.”

WISH LIST

Photography: Courtesy of the vendors

● Atlas pepper mill (1) “The prettiest pepper mill in the world. It just needs a polish now and again. Don’t we all?” $110

● Le Marké olive oil (2) “I love the look and taste of this hand-harvested, organic Sicilian olive oil, meant for finishing salads, fish, or mozzarella di bufala.” $42

● Travertine incense burner “This unique stone incense burner looks magical as the smoke rises through the top.” $295

Moon Rabbit Acupuncture

1022 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park

“I think a lot about self-care, so I go here when I feel sad. They have an amazing gift shop.”

WISH LIST

● Anima Mundi schisandra tonic “The description says it all: ‘Schisandra berry is one of the queens within tonic herbalism.’ I love a queen plant.” $33

● Anima Mundi adaptogenic herbs (above) “They come in a modern, beautiful package, elevating the ritual of self-care.” $32

● Corpus natural deodorant “This sandalwood-scented deodorant is so elegant. No aluminum or not-wanteds.” $26

Golden Triangle

2035 W. Grand Ave., West Town

“I feel transported back to an ancestral place here, to civilizations more connected to nature.”

WISH LIST

● Silver Thai bracelet (1) “This bracelet has so much character and story, at a great price.” $260

● Porcelain vase (2) “The dragon is the guardian of the eastern skies, renewal, and rebirth. A stunning gift for someone experiencing new beginnings.” $650

● Porcelain ginger jar “I collect blue-and-white pottery, which really makes a home come alive. These ginger jars have a beautiful brass trim to protect from chipping.” $250