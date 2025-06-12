MacKenzie-Childs aluminum and stainless steel gardening tool set

Well Soiled

MacKenzie-Childs aluminum and stainless steel gardening tool set, $50. mackenzie-childs.com

 

Powder-coated stainless steel watering can

Shower Power

Powder-coated stainless steel watering can, $135. fermliving.us

 

Sundsö powder-coated steel folding chair

Sunny Seat

Sundsö powder-coated steel folding chair, $35. Ikea, 1800 McConnor Pkwy., Schaumburg

 

Libertine Butterfly Fields embellished work coat and cropped trousers

Bloom Boost

Libertine Butterfly Fields embellished work coat, $6,250, and cropped trousers, $3,950. ilovelibertine.com

 

Lottie glass-fiber-reinforced concrete side table

Patio Pop

Lottie glass-fiber-reinforced concrete side table, $298. anthropologie.com

 

Powder-coated steel and wood garden trolley with planting box

Mobile Harvest

Powder-coated steel and wood garden trolley with planting box, $199. store.moma.org