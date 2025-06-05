Though their mother is now in remission, it was her diagnosis of melanoma that inspired Kelly Casaccio and Laura Kosmorsky to fight back in their own way. The Chicago-area sisters have launched Tied Sunwear, a line of clothing made from collagen-infused fabric that is not only rated UPF 50+ but also moisture wicking and naturally cooling. Picture yourself poolside in a tie-front dress or a wrap that can be worn three ways. Says Casaccio: “There should be a way to enjoy the sun without being under an umbrella or towel.” Amen. tiedsunwear.com