Fans of the fine jewelry maker Catbird love its layerable, often cheeky designs as much as its affordable prices. The delicate styles rely heavily on recycled diamonds and gold, stacking up to boho-glam effect. Now, after years of hosting pop-ups in Chicago, the Brooklyn-based retailer has put down roots here. Its new 1,200-square-foot shop looks like a modern apothecary, with pale blue and coral tones and black-and-white tiled floors. Experiment with piling on wrist candy at try-on counters, and make an appointment to get “zapped” with the brand’s popular Forever bracelets and necklaces — claspless, custom fit, and welded around your wrist or neck. Before you know it, one piece might turn into a dozen pieces, but the collectibility is all part of the allure. The store also stocks a small selection of home and beauty goods, including its own line of candles and items from other status-y brands like Astier de Villatte ceramics and Zizia Botanicals skin care. 904 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park

Photography: Courtesy of brand

Little Star sapphire and gold charm, $120

Chime single gold stud earring, $86

Diamond Fizz gold ring, $168

Little Disco gold chain ring, $78

Threadbare gold stacking rings, $54 each