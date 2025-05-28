1 They’ll Take Us There
This year’s Chicago Blues Festival features not only Bobby Rush (no, not that Bobby Rush) in Bridgeport and Mavis Staples in Millennium Park but a tribute to homegrown Chess Records. June 5–8. chicagobluesfestival.us
2 We’re All Mad About This
Cue Cheshire Cat grins: The buzz about Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is so strong, the Joffrey Ballet booked an extra-long run. June 5–22. joffrey.org
3 Sick Jokes
After a long absence, Amy Morton returns to Steppenwolf, playing a quirky caregiver in the dark comedy You Will Get Sick. June 5–July 13. steppenwolf.org
4 The Bechdel Zest
MacArthur genius Alison Bechdel discusses her new graphic novel, Spent, which includes characters from her cult classic Dykes to Watch Out For. June 7. chicagohumanities.org
5 Feed Your Head
A two-day EDM fest, Beyond Wonderland brings psychedelic music and art to Northerly Island. The Chicago-centric Caterpillar’s Garden stage includes DJ Gene Farris. June 7–8. beyondwonderland.com
6 Ottomania
A world-premiere satire, Iraq, But Funny retells playwright Atra Asdou’s family history, stretching from the Ottoman Empire to present-day United States. June 7–July 20. lookingglasstheatre.org
7 The Times of Her Life
Both a coming-of-age and an end-of-life fable, bittersweet Tony-winning tuner Kimberly Akimbo finally arrives here, anchored by the marvelous Carolee Carmello. June 10–22. broadwayinchicago.com
8 The Story of 10 Stories
Local author Keir Graff chats about his handsome new coffee-table history, Chicago’s Fine Arts Building: Music, Magic, and Murder — at the building itself, natch. June 13. exileinbookville.com
9 Oh, Darlingside
Underrated Darlingside was cofounded by Evanston native Harris Paseltiner, who helps craft folk-rock harmonies that make angels weep with joy. June 20. oldtownschool.org
10 Miss Celie Sings the Blues
It might piss God off if you don’t notice the Goodman’s new production of The Color Purple, directed by South Side native Lili-Anne Brown. June 21–July 27. goodmantheatre.org
11 He Ain’t Heavy
Standup comedians, podcasters, and real-life relatives Leah and Andrew bring their brother-sister act, the Rudick Siblings Tour, to Wicker Park. June 22. thedentheatre.com
12 Rave to the Rhythm
Third Coast Percussion, Chicago’s Grammy-winning quartet, honors its 20th anniversary with Rhythm Fest, a daylong celebration featuring various percussion legends. June 28. thirdcoastpercussion.com
13 The Great Work Begins
Acclaimed storefront troupe Invictus Theatre wrestles with Angels in America, Tony Kushner’s epic two-show cycle. June 28–Sept. 7. invictustheatreco.com
14 Justice League of Libertyville
Lake County’s Dunn Museum expands to host Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains, featuring supersize portraits of Marvel and DC icons. June 28–Jan. 20. lcfpd.org/museum
15 It’s Raining Men
Following a Musée d’Orsay debut, Gustave Caillebotte: Painting His World comes to the Art Institute, home of the artist’s 1877 masterpiece, Paris Street; Rainy Day. The exhibition examines Caillebotte’s unconventional focus on the male figure. June 29–Oct. 5. artic.edu
16 Diva’s Creed
Acclaimed soprano Janai Brugger’s two-night performance at the Grant Park Music Festival includes Credo, a work by pioneering Black composer and fellow native Chicagoan Margaret Bonds. July 10–11. grantparkmusicfestival.com
17 Taste of the Town
Come hungry to Chicago’s Best Restaurants, a tasting party held by Chicago magazine at Galleria Marchetti and filled with delectable bites featured in the upcoming The Chicago Cookbook, Vol. 2. July 16. chicagomag.com/cbr
18 Great Lakes, Superior Sound
Lord Huron’s lead singer is a Michigander — hence lyrics like, “I will be back one day / And I’ll find you there by the great big lake.” July 19–20. saltshedchicago.com
19 Where It’s At
Eight-time Grammy winner Beck has his own band, sure. But for this Ravinia concert, the eclectic musician is backed by the CSO. July 23. ravinia.org
20 North Shore Saturation
Dance troupe the Seldoms bring Superbloom — a multimedia collision of movement, animation, and live music, inspired by the wildflower phenomenon — to a fitting venue: the Chicago Botanic Garden. July 25–27. chicagobotanic.org