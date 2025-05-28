Photograph: Patrick L. Pyszka/City of Chicago

1 They’ll Take Us There

This year’s Chicago Blues Festival features not only Bobby Rush (no, not that Bobby Rush) in Bridgeport and Mavis Staples in Millennium Park but a tribute to homegrown Chess Records. June 5–8. chicagobluesfestival.us

Photograph: Todd Rosenberg

2 We’re All Mad About This

Cue Cheshire Cat grins: The buzz about Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is so strong, the Joffrey Ballet booked an extra-long run. June 5–22. joffrey.org

Photograph: Sandro Miller

3 Sick Jokes

After a long absence, Amy Morton returns to Steppenwolf, playing a quirky caregiver in the dark comedy You Will Get Sick. June 5–July 13. steppenwolf.org

4 The Bechdel Zest

MacArthur genius Alison Bechdel discusses her new graphic novel, Spent, which includes characters from her cult classic Dykes to Watch Out For. June 7. chicagohumanities.org

Photograph: Don Idio

5 Feed Your Head

A two-day EDM fest, Beyond Wonderland brings psychedelic music and art to Northerly Island. The Chicago-centric Caterpillar’s Garden stage includes DJ Gene Farris. June 7–8. beyondwonderland.com

6 Ottomania

A world-premiere satire, Iraq, But Funny retells playwright Atra Asdou’s family history, stretching from the Ottoman Empire to present-day United States. June 7–July 20. lookingglasstheatre.org

Photograph: Joan Marcus

7 The Times of Her Life

Both a coming-of-age and an end-of-life fable, bittersweet Tony-winning tuner Kimberly Akimbo finally arrives here, anchored by the marvelous Carolee Carmello. June 10–22. broadwayinchicago.com

Photograph: Courtesy of Trope Publishing Co.

8 The Story of 10 Stories

Local author Keir Graff chats about his handsome new coffee-table history, Chicago’s Fine Arts Building: Music, Magic, and Murder — at the building itself, natch. June 13. exileinbookville.com

9 Oh, Darlingside

Underrated Darlingside was cofounded by Evanston native Harris Paseltiner, who helps craft folk-rock harmonies that make angels weep with joy. June 20. oldtownschool.org

10 Miss Celie Sings the Blues

It might piss God off if you don’t notice the Goodman’s new production of The Color Purple, directed by South Side native Lili-Anne Brown. June 21–July 27. goodmantheatre.org

Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

11 He Ain’t Heavy

Standup comedians, podcasters, and real-life relatives Leah and Andrew bring their brother-sister act, the Rudick Siblings Tour, to Wicker Park. June 22. thedentheatre.com

Photograph: Rick Polk

12 Rave to the Rhythm

Third Coast Percussion, Chicago’s Grammy-winning quartet, honors its 20th anniversary with Rhythm Fest, a daylong celebration featuring various percussion legends. June 28. thirdcoastpercussion.com

13 The Great Work Begins

Acclaimed storefront troupe Invictus Theatre wrestles with Angels in America, Tony Kushner’s epic two-show cycle. June 28–Sept. 7. invictustheatreco.com

14 Justice League of Libertyville

Lake County’s Dunn Museum expands to host Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains, featuring supersize portraits of Marvel and DC icons. June 28–Jan. 20. lcfpd.org/museum

Photograph: Christian Baraja SLB

15 It’s Raining Men

Following a Musée d’Orsay debut, Gustave Caillebotte: Painting His World comes to the Art Institute, home of the artist’s 1877 masterpiece, Paris Street; Rainy Day. The exhibition examines Caillebotte’s unconventional focus on the male figure. June 29–Oct. 5. artic.edu

16 Diva’s Creed

Acclaimed soprano Janai Brugger’s two-night performance at the Grant Park Music Festival includes Credo, a work by pioneering Black composer and fellow native Chicagoan Margaret Bonds. July 10–11. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Photography: Jeff Marini

17 Taste of the Town

Come hungry to Chicago’s Best Restaurants, a tasting party held by Chicago magazine at Galleria Marchetti and filled with delectable bites featured in the upcoming The Chicago Cookbook, Vol. 2. July 16. chicagomag.com/cbr

Photograph: Christian Waite

18 Great Lakes, Superior Sound

Lord Huron’s lead singer is a Michigander — hence lyrics like, “I will be back one day / And I’ll find you there by the great big lake.” July 19–20. saltshedchicago.com

19 Where It’s At

Eight-time Grammy winner Beck has his own band, sure. But for this Ravinia concert, the eclectic musician is backed by the CSO. July 23. ravinia.org

Photograph: Andrew Glatt

20 North Shore Saturation

Dance troupe the Seldoms bring Superbloom — a multimedia collision of movement, animation, and live music, inspired by the wildflower phenomenon — to a fitting venue: the Chicago Botanic Garden. July 25–27. chicagobotanic.org