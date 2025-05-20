Prestige Real Estate Images

Sweeping Lake Views in the Gold Coast

1440 N. Lake Shore Dr., Unit 10C

Price: $244,900

Square feet: 875

Taxes: $5,558, plus $1,031 monthly HOA fee

Agent: Matt Laricy, Americorp

It has a view worth a million bucks, but this one-bed, one-bath condo on the lakefront is proof that you don’t need nearly that much to call the Gold Coast home. The 10th-floor unit doesn’t have any major recent updates to celebrate, and there is one major absence: no in-unit washer and dryer. But the rest of the 209-unit, 35-story building from 1965 is getting a $5.7 million upgrade, including a lobby renovation and improvements to the rooftop terrace. (The seller is covering the assessment related to this work.)

The HOA fee is steep, but you get a 24-hour doorman and an onsite fitness center. Plus, cable, heat, and internet are included. If you have a car, though, valet parking is an additional $287 a month.

What’s Around: What isn’t around? You’re steps from North Avenue Beach, the Lakefront Trail, and Lincoln Park. Old Town’s nightlife scene is a 15-minute walk west.

Prestige Real Estate Images

VHT Studios

A Garden Apartment in the Heart of West Town

1420 W. Grand Ave., Unit G

Price: $240,000 SOLD

Square feet: 1,100

Taxes: $8,278, plus $192 monthly HOA fee

Agent: Leticia Jimenez, @properties Christie’s

It’s rare to find a two-bed, two-bath with an open floor plan for under $250,000 in this neighborhood. The catch? It’s a garden unit, and the sun shines only through the front door, the windows in the main living area, and a few small side windows.

The four-unit building was rehabbed in 2006, although the granite countertops and cherry cabinets in the kitchen have a more recent look. Given the prime location, there’s also potential to lease out the unit. “It’s a great investment property,” Jimenez says. “Being conservative, I’d say you could charge $2,200 per month for rent.”

What’s Around: You’re surrounded by West Town’s plentiful restaurants and shops. Need some vitamin D after all those hours belowground? The bar and grill Twisted Spoke, a five-minute walk away, has a rooftop — and serves brunch.

VHT Studios

A recent renovation to this Park Forest home included upgrades to the two bathrooms, as well as a new furnace and kitchen appliances. Prestige Real Estate Images

An Updated Four-Bedroom in the South Suburbs

226 S. Orchard Dr., Park Forest

Price: $249,900

Square feet: 1,470

Taxes: $10,564

Agent: Sandra Hannan, ICandy Realty

The brick and vinyl siding might give away the original 1952 build, but a 2024 rehab has dressed things up inside. The two bathrooms were renovated, and new stainless steel kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer, and flooring were added. A muted green accent wall in the living room now sits next to a modern electric fireplace.

Though the home technically has four bedrooms, Hannan recommends using the small one that opens directly to the backyard as a den or office. At 7,500 square feet, the lot is sizable enough for a competitive game of capture the flag but not so large you’ll need to set aside extra time for mowing duties.

What’s Around: A quiet suburban vibe with similar homes. And your little ones will have an easy commute: The backyard’s gate opens to the play area of a public K–3 school.

NOTE: Unless estimated, the annual tax amounts provided are for 2023.