The Fields on Caton Farm
1850 Caton Farm Rd., Crest Hill
Roots It sprouted from a 1940s family farm.
Landscape Five acres of Cotswolds-style grounds beckon. Pack a picnic.
Picks Level up from plastic hanging baskets with dangling metal containers arranged by pros.
Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse
10300 E. 9000 N Rd., Grant Park
Roots Original owner Herman Woldhuis started as a grower of veggies for Campbell’s Soup.
Landscape Nine acres under one roof? No wonder each shopping cart has a map affixed.
Picks The selection of heirloom and specialty vegetable plants includes more than 100 tomato varieties.
Urhausen Greenhouses
6973 E. Prairie Rd., Lincolnwood
Roots The Urhausen family has always nabbed seeds based on plant genetics for long-lasting greenery.
Landscape Walk into a rainbow, thanks to a colorful assortment of tropicals.
Picks Begonia buffs will delight in seven varieties.