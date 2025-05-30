The Fields on Caton Farm

1850 Caton Farm Rd., Crest Hill

Roots It sprouted from a 1940s family farm.

Landscape Five acres of Cotswolds-style grounds beckon. Pack a picnic.

Picks Level up from plastic hanging baskets with dangling metal containers arranged by pros.

Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse

10300 E. 9000 N Rd., Grant Park

Roots Original owner Herman Woldhuis started as a grower of veggies for Campbell’s Soup.

Landscape Nine acres under one roof? No wonder each shopping cart has a map affixed.

Picks The selection of heirloom and specialty vegetable plants includes more than 100 tomato varieties.

Urhausen Greenhouses

6973 E. Prairie Rd., Lincolnwood

Roots The Urhausen family has always nabbed seeds based on plant genetics for long-lasting greenery.

Landscape Walk into a rainbow, thanks to a colorful assortment of tropicals.

Picks Begonia buffs will delight in seven varieties.