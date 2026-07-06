Highland Photograph: Samuel Davis Photography

Steve’s Lounge

“It’s famous in the neighborhood for the Friday fish fry, but people love the food so much that we get catering for all of our events from here. They have a creamy salad dressing that is legendary at our family parties.” 13200 S. Baltimore Ave.

William W. Powers State Recreation Area

“I’ve gone fishing here since I was a kid, and now I take my three daughters to the annual fishing derby on Father’s Day. We also go on bike rides here, and my mom takes the girls to feed the ducks.” 12949 S. Avenue O

Aniol True Value Hardware

“My bar has been around since the 1940s, and anytime something breaks, I bring the problem here. They know exactly what I need to fix it. They point me right to the exact pipe or whatever.” 13416 S. Baltimore Ave.

Taqueria El Taquin

“It’s one of the few sit-down restaurants in the neighborhood, and my girls love it. They always want to come here for the steak tacos. I usually go for the steak burrito.” 13307 S. Brandon Ave.