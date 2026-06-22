Every artist looks for direction. Isabelle Gougenheim found hers in maps. “I was exposed to a lot of voyagers,” she says of her childhood in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, a small French village that produced the first world map depicting America. The influence still shows — rendered now in silk. Gougenheim, who started as a painter and worked in furniture design, translates her line-centric artwork onto fabric. Conceived at her Old Irving Park studio and produced in Milan, her scarves, kimonos, and bandannas are versatile. A bandanna might land on a bag or be tied into a backless top. “They’re meant to be bold accents,” she says. Each one, she insists, finds its person. isabellegougenheimdesigns.com