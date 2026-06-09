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“You Killed the Car”

A Ferrari and a distinctive Highland Park home combined for an iconic scene in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. This adapted excerpt from a new book details how it all went (crashing) down.

By Jason Klamm
Illustration by Nigel Buchanan
June 9, 2026, 6:00 am
Adapted from Ferris Bueller … You’re My Hero. © 2026 by Jason Klamm. Courtesy of 1984 Publishing.

Ferris Bueller’s best friend, Cameron Frye, can be summed up with one sequence, one prop, and one location. The sequence is at the Seurat painting at the Art Institute of Chicago — it’s the first time in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off that we see Cameron (played by Alan Ruck) truly look inside himself and be afraid of what he sees. The prop is his dad’s Ferrari, which comes to symbolize everything that Cameron has been going through with his father. The location is the house at 370 Beech Street in Highland Park. The attention is on its pavilion, a 1974 addition serving as the garage. When we do see the house itself, a mid-century modern structure designed by A. James Speyer, it’s presented as a flat brown backdrop that doesn’t do it justice. It doesn’t need to. The clean lines and spaciousness add to how we perceive Cameron: alone and adrift.

“He puts his foot down, then backs off,” said John Hughes, the film’s director, in his commentary for the 1999 DVD release, describing the way Cameron tortures the engine of his 1982 “piece of shit” Alfa Romeo Alfetta before he heads out to grab Ferris (Matthew Broderick). “I like playing this with the headrest in focus, and him in the background having a tantrum.”

Adapted from Ferris Bueller … You’re My Hero. © 2026 by Jason Klamm. Courtesy of 1984 Publishing.

Whenever Cameron is alone, we get the most contemplative shots, done with an intentionality that doesn’t call attention to itself, the same way Speyer’s house, commissioned by textile designer Ben Rose, is intended to integrate with the surrounding forest while also existing as its own space. When Cameron jumps up and down from sheer frustration, he is shown out of focus. For us, the viewers, his tantrum is incidental; the focus remains on the car and the idea of moving forward, which is what Cameron should be focused on as well. It’s a perfect illustration of just how silly impotent rage can look.

Before settling on the Rose House, the crew originally sought a home for Cameron’s family on Lake Michigan. “We were spending all of our location-scouting time trying to find a house on a cliff on the shore of the lake,” says unit production manager Bill Coker, recalling the long days of driving around the North Shore with nine department heads crammed inside a passenger van. At that juncture, he says, the plan was for the car to shoot off into the lake. (Reviewing old scripts, I can’t find any draft that references a lake for this scene, but I can’t rule it out as an idea Hughes might have had at some point.)

Director John Hughes originally wanted to use a home along Lake Michigan, until he and the crew stumbled onto the Rose House — in particular, its cantilevered garage pavilion. The film’s star, Matthew Broderick, calls the pivotal scene, featuring actor Alan Ruck, “disturbing to watch.” Movie still: Paramount Pictures

The van was on a bridge in Highland Park when something caught Coker’s eye. “I saw this steel I-beam and glass building almost completely cantilevered off of this cliff and this arroyo, and I said, ‘Wow, look at that building. It’d be crazy if the car went out one of those windows and into that forest.’ ” Hughes, who was in the van, turned around in his seat and told Coker to get the house. Coker then went to location contact Billy Higgins for the owner’s information.

Producer Tom Jacobson remembers it differently. “[Hughes] looks in the woods and says, ‘Whoa, what’s that?’ ” The van stops, and the Rose House reveals itself. “It’s this beautiful glass and steel house. [Hughes says,] ‘That’s really cool, that looks like a Mies van der Rohe.’ ” He was close — Speyer was one of the famous architect’s star pupils. “We look at that back house, and John just completely visualizes the scene,” Jacobson continues. “Visualizes the car going out the window and into the ravine, which is so much better than what he wrote on the page. So this is an example of, like, ‘Oh, there’s something that presents itself to me, and this is what’s going to work.’ ”

The location crew made an appointment to speak with Ben Rose personally to make it clear they would take good care of the house, because by then they were well aware that it was his baby.

By the early ’50s, Rose had found enough commercial success with his printed patterned textiles to prompt a move for his family from Chicago proper to the upper-crust suburb. First, Rose and his wife needed to build their new house, nestled among the trees and abutting a ravine. The modernist sensibility of Speyer was hardly in keeping with the traditional architecture of the area. “It stood out like a sore thumb,” one of their sons, Rob Rose, recalls. “Instead of embracing the design, our neighbors made us persona non grata.” It didn’t help, he says, that they were a family of Democrats, given the local political leanings at the time. The house took a year or so to complete, and in 1953 the family moved in. The residence was a stellar example of modernist design, and Rose recalls tours of it being conducted while the family lived there. It was featured in Architectural Record in 1956.

Rose is fairly certain the house wouldn’t have been noticed by the Ferris Bueller crew if they hadn’t been scouting in the spring. “There wasn’t as much foliage that disguises the pavilion. You can hardly see it [later in the year]. The greenery is wild like that.” The crew would discover this the hard way once the leaves started to turn. “Every day, before we started shooting, we had to paint all these leaves green,” Hughes said on the DVD. “We had to be very careful we didn’t knock them off.”

Hughes with Broderick Photograph: Alamy

Persuading the Roses to let the crew shoot in — and drive a car through — their bespoke glass-and-steel home felt to Coker like a hard sell. These people had money, so the idea of a film gunking up their driveway and at least pretending to destroy part of their house wasn’t going to hold much appeal for them. The crew was paying the Roses only $5,000 for the planned three-day shoot.

When Ben Rose asked what part of the house the crew wanted to use primarily, Coker explained that it was the addition behind the main house. “Oh, the pavilion,” Rose said.

“Oh fuck, he’s calling it a pavilion,” Coker thought. He asked Rose to reserve judgment until he gave him the whole spiel. In his DVD commentary, Hughes explained that the biggest hiccup when it came to the Roses was their concern about the pavilion’s glass: “The fear with the building, in breaking one of the window panes, as we would have to do, was that it would affect the structural integrity of the building.” But the scene was integral — or became so in Hughes’s ever-evolving vision. “Very unusual to find a steel-and-glass museum building in the woods over a ravine,” the director continued. “I mean, it was [an] absolutely perfect location. And fortunately, Ned Tanen knew the guy that owned the house.” That’s right: Unbelievable as it may seem, Tanen, the head of the motion pictures division at Paramount Pictures, was acquainted with the owner of the home that had suddenly appeared for the crew like Brigadoon from a thick fog.

“We want the car to go out through one of the windows that we will make out of movie glass,” Coker explained to Rose. “We just would need to remove one of your windows and secure it and then put it back when we’re done. And we’ve got to get the best people in Chicago that do high-rise building glass and everything.” When Rose inquired as to the kind of car they were planning to shoot out of his window, Coker explained it would be a Ferrari. “Really?” Rose responded. “Come here. I want to show you something.”

“We’re going to get the lecture now,” Coker recalls thinking. “He’s going to tell us all the reasons we can’t.”

Persuading the Roses to let the crew shoot in — and drive a car through — their bespoke glass-and-steel home felt like a hard sell.

Rose walked the crew out to the pavilion, first giving them a good look at the panoramic view of the plunging ravine below. “You know, that forest out there is primeval,” Coker recalls him saying. “It’s thousands of years old. There’s no modern trees in that at all.” Coker explained to Rose that the car would be a fiberglass shell on a body of steel tubing — no engine, no oil, no gas, nothing to wreck the pristine nature. “As soon as that car hits the ground, we’ll vacuum up every single one of those little fractured pieces of glass that our breakaway window makes,” Coker told Rose. “It’ll look like it never happened.”

Rose then let the crew into the pavilion. “We step inside, past the curtain,” Coker recalls. “[There are] something like six antique Ferrari racecars, one for each decade that Ferrari has been racing, in immaculate condition.” Coker immediately reassured Rose: “We will insure them for whatever amount you say they’re worth,” he told him. “We’ll put guards on them if we have to, because we really want to use this location. It is brilliant, and this could be a lot of fun. What do you think?” Rose’s reaction, as Coker recalls: “He looked at us and he said, ‘You know, I really like that movie Tom Cruise did, where the Porsche went off the pier into the lake. That was pretty cool. Let’s do it.’ ”

Jacobson’s memory of the day is similar. He remembers that he and Hughes spoke with Rose personally, even though securing the house would normally have been the purview of the location manager. Hughes described for Rose the setup for the scene: the kids trying to run the odometer back while the car is up on the jack. Rose laughed at this, fully engaged. Then came the critical moment when Hughes had to tell him about smashing the car through a giant plate of glass. Recalls Jacobson: “The guy goes, ‘Smashes through the window into the ravine?’ Because this is the million-dollar moment, right?” Tension hung in the air. “What type of car?” Rose then asked. Hughes and Jacobson explained they were going to use a mockup of a Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder. “Huh. I used to own one of those.” Simple as that.

Greg Popp, the film’s location assistant, says Rose told him that if the crew had been asking to shoot a commercial at his house, he would have instantly said no. “I don’t need the money,” Popp recalls Rose saying. “But the idea that you’re going to actually put a car through the window into the ravine is so goofy — you only live once. This is irresponsible. I’m going to do it.” Popp also thinks some gifts from Hughes or the production team may have greased the wheels, like the tools seen in the pavilion in the film.

“My parents were immediately delighted,” Rob Rose says of the prospect of shooting a movie at their house. In fact, Bob Rose was a much-easier sell than another party who wanted a say: the architect of the pavilion.

Getting the window-smashing shot right involved a shell car, track, and steel cable. Special effects guru John Frazier, who rigged the pulley that would slingshot the Ferrari through the sugar glass, says the directive he was given was “Make sure the car goes out the window.” Photograph: Greg Popp

Like Speyer, David Haid had been a student of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, but he was more focused on the architectural work itself and a purist about his designs. “My parents were very close with Ben,” recalls Melissa Haid, the architect’s daughter. “They both loved the cars, and my dad wanted something to do, and there’s Ben with his big fat wallet, and all the cars. I think he wasn’t above schmoozing the right client for the right thing.”

Haid took issue with the film crew’s plan when he got wind of it — and let them know he wasn’t pleased. “I got a phone call from the architect, like a week later, screaming at me,” Coker remembers. “ ‘What the hell do you think you’re doing? That is an architectural heritage location, and all of those windows have a patina that has been growing since they were installed in the ’50s. If you break or even crack one of those windows and have to replace it, it will not look like the rest of the windows. You will have to replace all 24 of those 8-by-10 windows if you break or crack a single one of them.’ ”

Coker tried to reassure Haid: “OK, we won’t break or crack a single one. And if we do, we’ll replace all of them. Don’t worry about it.” Responded Haid: “You better not break them.”

“So my ass is on the line,” Coker recalls. “Me. Not the producer, not the director. Me.” Replacing all the glass — if it came to that — would cost around $100,000. 

Overseeing this aspect of the shoot, as it turned out, would be none other than Haid himself. His daughter thinks that filming at the house wouldn’t have happened without that stipulation. Says Melissa: “I remember him being extra pleased because he was getting paid through the nose for it” — around $1,000 a day. “He wasn’t going to let anybody else [do it]. I’m not even sure he let the Roses do much in the way of maintenance without his approval.” Haid and Hughes had that in common when it came to their art: “Once he did it, it was his forever,” Melissa says of her father’s creations. He would sometimes check in on a bank he designed in Evanston, pointing out his concerns about how “his” building was being treated.

The Chicago Tribune would later report that during filming the pavilion was “smashed and later repaired under Mr. Haid’s supervision.” But his daughter scoffs at the notion that the structure was ever damaged: “Not in a billion years!” Melissa says. “My dad was a most demanding, meticulous sort.”

Haid was on board with the plan of subbing in a pane of movie glass, a facsimile made of sugar; he just wanted to be there to watch over the crew as they prepared the window and did the stunt. “The concern, structurally, was that if they went through one window and didn’t switch out all the other panes of glass, which surrounded the building, that some structural vibration would impact those panes,” explains Melissa. “I’m not 100 percent sure, to be fair, that my dad actually knew that [would happen]. But his approach was ‘Don’t break it.’ ”

The original draft of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off featured a Porsche. The second involved a Mercedes-AMG. So how did it become a Ferrari in Hughes’s final product? “I think he drew the idea of somebody who would be that devoted to his cars from Ned [Tanen of Paramount] in a loving way,” says Lindsay Doran, the studio’s vice president of production. Adds Tom Jacobson: “This was the era of Miami Vice, and they had this Ferrari Daytona that they famously used.” The production team on that show used a kit car. “I started thinking, ‘Well, that’s what we need.’ ” He hunted down the fabricator, who suggested he contact Mark Goyette and Neil Glassmoyer, who had just created a replica Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder the year before. Jacobson got hold of a photo of the car from a magazine. “I took it to John. I said, ‘What about this collector’s item car, which is really unique, and they only made this many of them?’ And he instantly went, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ ” An actual 250 GT California Spyder would be much too expensive even to rent, but a few kit cars would be the way to go — if, that is, Goyette and Glassmoyer could make more.

When Hughes saw that photo of their kit car, Goyette and Glassmoyer were just a couple of guys in a magazine standing next to some fiberglass. They hadn’t yet set up a fabrication business. Casey Maxon and Preston Rose of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation spoke with me about the history of that kit car, which they documented in detail when it was placed on the National Historic Vehicle Register. “Mark and Neil, they got a meeting with John Hughes, and then the production company came out to check out their business,” says Maxon. To really sell their capabilities, the duo accessed their inner Ferris: “They brought a bunch of their friends in and pretended like they had a real outfit, when they hadn’t actually launched the company. And so then they got the order.” They would eventually call themselves Modena Design and Development, after the town in Italy where many Ferraris were once built.

Hagerty’s records indicate that Modena was booked to put together three cars for the film, in various stages of completion. The studio bought outright a “mostly complete” car. Used for stunts, like the jump the parking attendants make in it in one scene, it had more reinforcement. In addition, the studio would lease the hero car — the fully finished, functional one we see the principal cast riding in. Then there was a car that can’t really be called a car. Because it was going to be defenestrated, it was made as just a shell put on top of some metal tubing.

Complicating things, the Modena cars weren’t taken from a mold of a real California Spyder. “Mark and Neil had never actually seen a Cal Spyder in person,” Maxon says, “so they based this entirely off of photographs.” Living in Southern California, the men would watch sports cars drive by and figure out the best substitute pieces to meld together into something resembling the profile of the real thing. A piece of a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia here, a windshield of a Fiat 124 there. “They kind of mentally then took parts they could find in a junkyard that resembled the real car and put together a pretty cool-looking facsimile of a Cal Spyder.”

For certain shots, though, the production crew sourced a real Spyder, at the time valued between $400,000 and $750,000. Recalls Jacobson: “We found it through Southern California Ferrari collectors. We brought it to the studio, and we shot it like a car commercial.” A silk box was used to avoid reflections from the movie lights. “All the close-ups when they go see the car for the first time — those are all close-ups of a real one,” says Jacobson. 

At the beginning of preproduction, the crew was too busy to check in on the progress of the Modena-built cars. “We had to switch the first week [of the shooting schedule] around because the car wasn’t ready,” says Coker. “When it finally showed up, the stunt car didn’t even have all the chrome and stuff in it, and the special effects guy, he had to take over the cars and make them all look correct to each other.”

John Frazier, an Academy Award–winning special effects master whose credits include Twister and Spider-Man 2, oversaw the work. He was one of the creators of a mechanism to flip cars and pioneered other special effects methods that are now standard. For the pavilion scene in Ferris Bueller, Frazier took the shell built by Modena and “did the whole elaborate armature of it,” says Jacobson. He also rigged the pulley that would end up slingshotting the car through the sugar glass. Frazier says the directive he got from production was “Make sure the car goes out the window.” 

Hughes (in white shirt) and the crew inspect the aftermath of the Ferrari’s crash into the wooded ravine. Photograph: Greg Popp

With the Rose House location set, the plan had evolved from the car speeding backward out of a garage and hitting a tree stump, as it was originally drafted, to shooting out a window into the woods below it. This shift made Hughes rethink the scene, and it changed the film for the better. Not only is Cameron’s arc clearer, it now comes from unintended consequences. Early scripts had him kicking the car off the jack on purpose — Cameron’s way of “taking a stand,” as he says in those scripts. But it reads more as petulant, no matter how much his dad deserves having his prize car trashed. Ultimately, in the screen version, Hughes channels the thing an insecure kid would beat himself up over: a mistake. But Cameron, in his skinny little suspenders, suddenly looks like he’s at least ready to try on for size being an adult by insisting on taking responsibility. And Ferris gets what he deserves: a moment of humility. 

The shooting schedule at the Rose House quickly doubled to six days. The additional time was critical to getting this pivotal scene right, but the studio wasn’t on board. Every day was money. “I remember the studio calling me a lot and yelling at me,” Jacobson recalls. It was the usual “Make him go faster” request. “I went, ‘Sure, OK, I’ll do that.’ I didn’t do that.” For the Ferarri stunt, the crew placed 10 or so cameras. One in the ravine was enclosed in a plywood box that was so obvious it had to be camouflaged with green paint — quite possibly the same paint used on the autumn leaves. 

“The town made us protect the ravine,” Hughes recalled on the DVD. The crew put down burlap — with holes cut for seedlings to pop through — to catch the glass and debris from the crash, and it was removed along with the car from the floor of the ravine. “It was left exactly as we found it.” 

There were plenty of other concerns when it came to launching the car. “It had to land on all four wheels, because it was just a fiberglass shell,” Frazier points out. “I couldn’t have it just falling out the window and tipping over, you know? All you’re going to see is this studio welding job.” 

He did the calculations to figure out where to auger into a nearby hill for his launching rig. The Ferrari was on a track to guide it directly between the steel beams on either side of the sugar glass pane. That track was secured to a large wooden runway painted to effectively match the tone of the dark terrazzo floor in the pavilion. Underneath the car was a pulley system that terminated just before the window — a steel cable running through some PVC tubing and attached on one end to the back of the car. The other end was connected to the bumper of a truck below. “When it was time, they’d floor it,” second assistant director Ken Collins recounts. “The car would jerk backwards, and then the tether would disconnect.” The untethered Ferrari would smash through the window and, hopefully, land right-side up so that all the damage would be visible onscreen, hammering home the point that Cameron had done something truly irreversible.

In 1966, when Hughes first watched Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up, his nerd brain went into hyperdrive about the inauthenticity of one scene, obsessing about the cheap, hollow guitar placed in Jeff Beck’s hands. This most certainly was not going to be that. It couldn’t be that.

Collins was operating one of the two cameras in the ravine, pointed up at the action. He’d need to catch the big moment, as well as the actors’ approach to assess the carnage. “All the cameras check in, and then ‘Action!’ ” Collins says. “And boom, the car goes flying out through the glass. Here comes the car — you know, flies through the frame, hits the ground. There’s a pile of dust and smoke that’s coming up.” Kit car or not, it made the landing right-side up. But because it was made of fiberglass, not metal like the real thing, it tore instead of dented. “We didn’t care,” says Collins, “because what a beautiful shot.”

Frazier’s pulley system worked too well. “The car flew over the mark that we were expecting,” said Hughes on the DVD, “and fortunately hit a fence, which kept it from going off of this property.”

Recalls Collins: “Everyone is yelling after ‘Cut!’ — yelling and high-fiving and all that stuff, and all of a sudden, I look around, and John is standing over my shoulder.” Hughes was staring at the car. Cameron’s job had been to keep it safe. Hughes’s had been to do the exact opposite.

“What’s the matter, John? That shot was fantastic,” Collins recalls saying.

“It looks like shit,” Hughes responded. Collins started to laugh — the next shot could compensate for anything that didn’t look absolutely perfect. “It’s not funny, Kenny.”

“He was really upset, and I kind of looked at him like, ‘Holy shit, what’s going on here?’ ” Collins says. Frazier recalls the same thing: “That’s when John said, ‘Well, I needed it to do more damage.’ And I said, ‘This is what fiberglass does, you know? Even if it was all metal, it wouldn’t have done any more damage to the car.’ ” It had been a perfect shot, flown and landed as calculated, and they caught it on multiple cameras in one take. “He had some kind of vision in his mind,” Collins says. “At that point, I just went, ‘Oh, OK, he’s kind of living in a different cinematic reality than I’m used to.’ ”

The crew followed up the shot with a few touchups to make the car look more damaged, including adding a “smoke cookie” so that fake engine smoke would pour out. (Smoke cookies like these were carcinogenic, but you gotta agree, they look great.)

“What’s the matter, John? That shot was fantastic,” second assistant director Ken Collins recalls saying. Responded Hughes: “Well, I needed it to do more damage.”

 Hughes’s desire for this Ferrari to look absolutely torn to pieces is understandable. The stakes are higher if Cameron’s father’s expensive, collectible car is irreparably buckled, bent, and shattered. Cameron was set on taking a stand after he saw that he’d damaged the grille and the bumper from kicking them. Explaining that to his dad would’ve meant accepting some blame, making some recompense, but ultimately it would not have shifted the dynamic between the two. Now, with a car that Cameron has “killed,” as Ferris puts it, there’s something tangible that neither father nor son can deny, that both have to deal with, and that gives Cameron his impetus to stand up to his dad.

“I think it was just sort of the continuation and culmination of ‘How long can somebody be beaten down until they revolt?’ ” Ruck says of the scene, Cameron’s final one. “You take your cues from the script, and you fill in the blanks with your own life, you know? My father was wonderful, my parents were great. I didn’t have that problem.” So Ruck found other ways to get himself into that headspace, other places where he had felt beaten down and held back. But it was really mostly about the character work from the text. Says Ruck of Cameron: “Life, right then, for him at home, was sort of intolerable, and he was living with somebody who is oppressive and emotionally unavailable and not a friend, not an ally, not somebody that he could really count on. You got the feeling that Cameron’s father would have sold him out at any given point.” Seeing it through Ruck’s eyes makes Cameron’s outburst that much more potent.

Ruck carries the scene, but it’s a critical one to Ferris’s character, too. Hughes pointed out that it is the first time Ferris faces something he hadn’t anticipated — clearly, his omniscience is not entirely as it seems. Once Cameron’s freak-out begins, we see Ferris’s façade start to crack, just a little, and I’d argue that some of the things he says confidently — he’s a cocky kid with not a ton to back it up — are perhaps covering for who he’s afraid he might become after graduation. 

Watching Ruck and Broderick in this scene together is stunning. Ruck was a seasoned pro who fell into his mold with confidence, and Broderick brought the countenance of someone you can trust, even if you can’t always trust Ferris. “You did need somebody to deliver it who didn’t seem like he was as awful as maybe [Ferris] is deep down,” Broderick admits. Everything else in the scene works to support them beautifully, from the single shots of Cameron that give us all of Ruck’s rich, truthful emotion to the framing of Cameron to be twice Ferris’s size, so that just as Ferris offers to take the heat, we see a growing dynamic shift in every frame. We feel it in the moment when Cameron says of his decision to take the Ferrari out for a joy ride, “Right or wrong, I’m gonna defend it,” and in the subsequent few heartbeats of silence that play under the scene as he builds up the guts to kick the Ferrari. We hear it, too, in the sound of the purring engine, the hits to the grille, the creaking of the jack, and then the squealing tires.

Of everything the crew shot over two months and change, this is the part that stands out to Broderick as the most intense. “The scene when Alan freaks out and fucks up the car, I didn’t have much to do with that, but I was certainly in it, and that was very meaty and powerful and, you know, disturbing to watch.”

Paul Abascal, the film’s hairstylist, recalls Ruck “getting very much into character. At one point he hit his shin on the bumper.” Broderick remembers that, too, and had a visceral reaction: “He had a grapefruit-sized bump on his shinbone, which I was ready to faint when I saw.” There was a crew member with martial arts training who helped Ruck in the scene. “He was giving me tips on how to do it without hurting myself,” says Ruck, “but I got a little carried away.”

Of all the fictions in the film, this scene — at least the conceit behind it, that teens might consider running a car in reverse to take the miles off — is one that seems to strain credulity. But in truth, it was the one most solidly based in reality. A.C. Buehler, the childhood peer of Hughes whose name the director adapted for the titular character, recalls attempting just such a mileage reversal with a friend. “We’re going from one event to another, to the pizza place, to this, to this, to this, until we realize that the car had about 120 miles on it that it probably shouldn’t have.” The friend’s family lived on a mile-long private road, so the kids got an idea. “We ended up trying to backward-drive up and down, up and down the road multiple times in trying to make [the miles] run off.”

Hughes said in the DVD commentary: “This doesn’t work. It would be a wonderful thing if it did. When I was young, it would have saved a lot of my friends.” Thing is, it does sort of work on older cars with mechanical odometers. “If you roll it backwards, it’ll start to — depending on the amount of friction — vary how many miles you’re taking off because it’s just friction,” Buehler says. His friend wound up cutting “a lot more” miles than he had put on, and “at that point it was time to go home and he may have simply thrown himself at the mercy of the court.” This became a thing of local legend, and Hughes immortalized it. 