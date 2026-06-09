The original draft of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off featured a Porsche. The second involved a Mercedes-AMG. So how did it become a Ferrari in Hughes’s final product? “I think he drew the idea of somebody who would be that devoted to his cars from Ned [Tanen of Paramount] in a loving way,” says Lindsay Doran, the studio’s vice president of production. Adds Tom Jacobson: “This was the era of Miami Vice, and they had this Ferrari Daytona that they famously used.” The production team on that show used a kit car. “I started thinking, ‘Well, that’s what we need.’ ” He hunted down the fabricator, who suggested he contact Mark Goyette and Neil Glassmoyer, who had just created a replica Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder the year before. Jacobson got hold of a photo of the car from a magazine. “I took it to John. I said, ‘What about this collector’s item car, which is really unique, and they only made this many of them?’ And he instantly went, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ ” An actual 250 GT California Spyder would be much too expensive even to rent, but a few kit cars would be the way to go — if, that is, Goyette and Glassmoyer could make more.

When Hughes saw that photo of their kit car, Goyette and Glassmoyer were just a couple of guys in a magazine standing next to some fiberglass. They hadn’t yet set up a fabrication business. Casey Maxon and Preston Rose of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation spoke with me about the history of that kit car, which they documented in detail when it was placed on the National Historic Vehicle Register. “Mark and Neil, they got a meeting with John Hughes, and then the production company came out to check out their business,” says Maxon. To really sell their capabilities, the duo accessed their inner Ferris: “They brought a bunch of their friends in and pretended like they had a real outfit, when they hadn’t actually launched the company. And so then they got the order.” They would eventually call themselves Modena Design and Development, after the town in Italy where many Ferraris were once built.

Hagerty’s records indicate that Modena was booked to put together three cars for the film, in various stages of completion. The studio bought outright a “mostly complete” car. Used for stunts, like the jump the parking attendants make in it in one scene, it had more reinforcement. In addition, the studio would lease the hero car — the fully finished, functional one we see the principal cast riding in. Then there was a car that can’t really be called a car. Because it was going to be defenestrated, it was made as just a shell put on top of some metal tubing.

Complicating things, the Modena cars weren’t taken from a mold of a real California Spyder. “Mark and Neil had never actually seen a Cal Spyder in person,” Maxon says, “so they based this entirely off of photographs.” Living in Southern California, the men would watch sports cars drive by and figure out the best substitute pieces to meld together into something resembling the profile of the real thing. A piece of a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia here, a windshield of a Fiat 124 there. “They kind of mentally then took parts they could find in a junkyard that resembled the real car and put together a pretty cool-looking facsimile of a Cal Spyder.”

For certain shots, though, the production crew sourced a real Spyder, at the time valued between $400,000 and $750,000. Recalls Jacobson: “We found it through Southern California Ferrari collectors. We brought it to the studio, and we shot it like a car commercial.” A silk box was used to avoid reflections from the movie lights. “All the close-ups when they go see the car for the first time — those are all close-ups of a real one,” says Jacobson.

At the beginning of preproduction, the crew was too busy to check in on the progress of the Modena-built cars. “We had to switch the first week [of the shooting schedule] around because the car wasn’t ready,” says Coker. “When it finally showed up, the stunt car didn’t even have all the chrome and stuff in it, and the special effects guy, he had to take over the cars and make them all look correct to each other.”

John Frazier, an Academy Award–winning special effects master whose credits include Twister and Spider-Man 2, oversaw the work. He was one of the creators of a mechanism to flip cars and pioneered other special effects methods that are now standard. For the pavilion scene in Ferris Bueller, Frazier took the shell built by Modena and “did the whole elaborate armature of it,” says Jacobson. He also rigged the pulley that would end up slingshotting the car through the sugar glass. Frazier says the directive he got from production was “Make sure the car goes out the window.”

Hughes (in white shirt) and the crew inspect the aftermath of the Ferrari’s crash into the wooded ravine. Photograph: Greg Popp

With the Rose House location set, the plan had evolved from the car speeding backward out of a garage and hitting a tree stump, as it was originally drafted, to shooting out a window into the woods below it. This shift made Hughes rethink the scene, and it changed the film for the better. Not only is Cameron’s arc clearer, it now comes from unintended consequences. Early scripts had him kicking the car off the jack on purpose — Cameron’s way of “taking a stand,” as he says in those scripts. But it reads more as petulant, no matter how much his dad deserves having his prize car trashed. Ultimately, in the screen version, Hughes channels the thing an insecure kid would beat himself up over: a mistake. But Cameron, in his skinny little suspenders, suddenly looks like he’s at least ready to try on for size being an adult by insisting on taking responsibility. And Ferris gets what he deserves: a moment of humility.

The shooting schedule at the Rose House quickly doubled to six days. The additional time was critical to getting this pivotal scene right, but the studio wasn’t on board. Every day was money. “I remember the studio calling me a lot and yelling at me,” Jacobson recalls. It was the usual “Make him go faster” request. “I went, ‘Sure, OK, I’ll do that.’ I didn’t do that.” For the Ferarri stunt, the crew placed 10 or so cameras. One in the ravine was enclosed in a plywood box that was so obvious it had to be camouflaged with green paint — quite possibly the same paint used on the autumn leaves.

“The town made us protect the ravine,” Hughes recalled on the DVD. The crew put down burlap — with holes cut for seedlings to pop through — to catch the glass and debris from the crash, and it was removed along with the car from the floor of the ravine. “It was left exactly as we found it.”

There were plenty of other concerns when it came to launching the car. “It had to land on all four wheels, because it was just a fiberglass shell,” Frazier points out. “I couldn’t have it just falling out the window and tipping over, you know? All you’re going to see is this studio welding job.”

He did the calculations to figure out where to auger into a nearby hill for his launching rig. The Ferrari was on a track to guide it directly between the steel beams on either side of the sugar glass pane. That track was secured to a large wooden runway painted to effectively match the tone of the dark terrazzo floor in the pavilion. Underneath the car was a pulley system that terminated just before the window — a steel cable running through some PVC tubing and attached on one end to the back of the car. The other end was connected to the bumper of a truck below. “When it was time, they’d floor it,” second assistant director Ken Collins recounts. “The car would jerk backwards, and then the tether would disconnect.” The untethered Ferrari would smash through the window and, hopefully, land right-side up so that all the damage would be visible onscreen, hammering home the point that Cameron had done something truly irreversible.

In 1966, when Hughes first watched Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up, his nerd brain went into hyperdrive about the inauthenticity of one scene, obsessing about the cheap, hollow guitar placed in Jeff Beck’s hands. This most certainly was not going to be that. It couldn’t be that.

Collins was operating one of the two cameras in the ravine, pointed up at the action. He’d need to catch the big moment, as well as the actors’ approach to assess the carnage. “All the cameras check in, and then ‘Action!’ ” Collins says. “And boom, the car goes flying out through the glass. Here comes the car — you know, flies through the frame, hits the ground. There’s a pile of dust and smoke that’s coming up.” Kit car or not, it made the landing right-side up. But because it was made of fiberglass, not metal like the real thing, it tore instead of dented. “We didn’t care,” says Collins, “because what a beautiful shot.”

Frazier’s pulley system worked too well. “The car flew over the mark that we were expecting,” said Hughes on the DVD, “and fortunately hit a fence, which kept it from going off of this property.”

Recalls Collins: “Everyone is yelling after ‘Cut!’ — yelling and high-fiving and all that stuff, and all of a sudden, I look around, and John is standing over my shoulder.” Hughes was staring at the car. Cameron’s job had been to keep it safe. Hughes’s had been to do the exact opposite.

“What’s the matter, John? That shot was fantastic,” Collins recalls saying.

“It looks like shit,” Hughes responded. Collins started to laugh — the next shot could compensate for anything that didn’t look absolutely perfect. “It’s not funny, Kenny.”

“He was really upset, and I kind of looked at him like, ‘Holy shit, what’s going on here?’ ” Collins says. Frazier recalls the same thing: “That’s when John said, ‘Well, I needed it to do more damage.’ And I said, ‘This is what fiberglass does, you know? Even if it was all metal, it wouldn’t have done any more damage to the car.’ ” It had been a perfect shot, flown and landed as calculated, and they caught it on multiple cameras in one take. “He had some kind of vision in his mind,” Collins says. “At that point, I just went, ‘Oh, OK, he’s kind of living in a different cinematic reality than I’m used to.’ ”

The crew followed up the shot with a few touchups to make the car look more damaged, including adding a “smoke cookie” so that fake engine smoke would pour out. (Smoke cookies like these were carcinogenic, but you gotta agree, they look great.)

“What’s the matter, John? That shot was fantastic,” second assistant director Ken Collins recalls saying. Responded Hughes: “Well, I needed it to do more damage.”

Hughes’s desire for this Ferrari to look absolutely torn to pieces is understandable. The stakes are higher if Cameron’s father’s expensive, collectible car is irreparably buckled, bent, and shattered. Cameron was set on taking a stand after he saw that he’d damaged the grille and the bumper from kicking them. Explaining that to his dad would’ve meant accepting some blame, making some recompense, but ultimately it would not have shifted the dynamic between the two. Now, with a car that Cameron has “killed,” as Ferris puts it, there’s something tangible that neither father nor son can deny, that both have to deal with, and that gives Cameron his impetus to stand up to his dad.

“I think it was just sort of the continuation and culmination of ‘How long can somebody be beaten down until they revolt?’ ” Ruck says of the scene, Cameron’s final one. “You take your cues from the script, and you fill in the blanks with your own life, you know? My father was wonderful, my parents were great. I didn’t have that problem.” So Ruck found other ways to get himself into that headspace, other places where he had felt beaten down and held back. But it was really mostly about the character work from the text. Says Ruck of Cameron: “Life, right then, for him at home, was sort of intolerable, and he was living with somebody who is oppressive and emotionally unavailable and not a friend, not an ally, not somebody that he could really count on. You got the feeling that Cameron’s father would have sold him out at any given point.” Seeing it through Ruck’s eyes makes Cameron’s outburst that much more potent.

Ruck carries the scene, but it’s a critical one to Ferris’s character, too. Hughes pointed out that it is the first time Ferris faces something he hadn’t anticipated — clearly, his omniscience is not entirely as it seems. Once Cameron’s freak-out begins, we see Ferris’s façade start to crack, just a little, and I’d argue that some of the things he says confidently — he’s a cocky kid with not a ton to back it up — are perhaps covering for who he’s afraid he might become after graduation.

Watching Ruck and Broderick in this scene together is stunning. Ruck was a seasoned pro who fell into his mold with confidence, and Broderick brought the countenance of someone you can trust, even if you can’t always trust Ferris. “You did need somebody to deliver it who didn’t seem like he was as awful as maybe [Ferris] is deep down,” Broderick admits. Everything else in the scene works to support them beautifully, from the single shots of Cameron that give us all of Ruck’s rich, truthful emotion to the framing of Cameron to be twice Ferris’s size, so that just as Ferris offers to take the heat, we see a growing dynamic shift in every frame. We feel it in the moment when Cameron says of his decision to take the Ferrari out for a joy ride, “Right or wrong, I’m gonna defend it,” and in the subsequent few heartbeats of silence that play under the scene as he builds up the guts to kick the Ferrari. We hear it, too, in the sound of the purring engine, the hits to the grille, the creaking of the jack, and then the squealing tires.

Of everything the crew shot over two months and change, this is the part that stands out to Broderick as the most intense. “The scene when Alan freaks out and fucks up the car, I didn’t have much to do with that, but I was certainly in it, and that was very meaty and powerful and, you know, disturbing to watch.”

Paul Abascal, the film’s hairstylist, recalls Ruck “getting very much into character. At one point he hit his shin on the bumper.” Broderick remembers that, too, and had a visceral reaction: “He had a grapefruit-sized bump on his shinbone, which I was ready to faint when I saw.” There was a crew member with martial arts training who helped Ruck in the scene. “He was giving me tips on how to do it without hurting myself,” says Ruck, “but I got a little carried away.”

Of all the fictions in the film, this scene — at least the conceit behind it, that teens might consider running a car in reverse to take the miles off — is one that seems to strain credulity. But in truth, it was the one most solidly based in reality. A.C. Buehler, the childhood peer of Hughes whose name the director adapted for the titular character, recalls attempting just such a mileage reversal with a friend. “We’re going from one event to another, to the pizza place, to this, to this, to this, until we realize that the car had about 120 miles on it that it probably shouldn’t have.” The friend’s family lived on a mile-long private road, so the kids got an idea. “We ended up trying to backward-drive up and down, up and down the road multiple times in trying to make [the miles] run off.”

Hughes said in the DVD commentary: “This doesn’t work. It would be a wonderful thing if it did. When I was young, it would have saved a lot of my friends.” Thing is, it does sort of work on older cars with mechanical odometers. “If you roll it backwards, it’ll start to — depending on the amount of friction — vary how many miles you’re taking off because it’s just friction,” Buehler says. His friend wound up cutting “a lot more” miles than he had put on, and “at that point it was time to go home and he may have simply thrown himself at the mercy of the court.” This became a thing of local legend, and Hughes immortalized it.