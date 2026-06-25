Photography: Courtesy of vendors

Zesty Florals

Erdem embroidered leather Mini Bloom bag, $2,795. erdem.com

Neon Throne

Arper steel Leaf lounge chair with sled base, $1,036. hivemodern.com

Photograph: Getty Images

Hyperreal Style

Prada technical taffeta skirt, $3,700. 30 E. Oak St.

Vacation Statement

Kassatex Turkish cotton Cabana Stripe beach towel, $115. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Vivid Voltage

Gantri polymer Gio LED table lamp, $298. lumens.com

Citrus Punch

MacKenzie-Childs acrylic outdoor water goblets, $50 for a set of four. Williams Sonoma, 1550 N. Fremont St.