Zesty Florals
Erdem embroidered leather Mini Bloom bag, $2,795. erdem.com
Neon Throne
Arper steel Leaf lounge chair with sled base, $1,036. hivemodern.com
Hyperreal Style
Prada technical taffeta skirt, $3,700. 30 E. Oak St.
Vacation Statement
Kassatex Turkish cotton Cabana Stripe beach towel, $115. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
Vivid Voltage
Gantri polymer Gio LED table lamp, $298. lumens.com
Citrus Punch
MacKenzie-Childs acrylic outdoor water goblets, $50 for a set of four. Williams Sonoma, 1550 N. Fremont St.