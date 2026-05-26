Events Newsletters Podcast Subscribe
Events Newsletters
Podcast Subscribe
Libertyville (No. 2) Photograph: Michael Delott
Libertyville (No. 2) Photograph: Michael Delott
The Best Suburbs to Call Home

Six counties, 205 towns, only one winner. We crunched the numbers to rank every suburb in the Chicago area. Here’s how they stack up.

May 26, 2026, 6:00 am

Over the years, this magazine has produced many rankings of the best places to live in the Chicago area. We’d consult with experts and cite stats, sure, but those lists were largely subjective.

This time around, we put a twist on the exercise: For the first time, we evaluated suburbs based purely on the numbers. And not just the best suburbs — we ranked all 205 in the six-county area with populations of more than 5,000, from top to bottom. We tapped the analytics firm DataJoe to help us collect and weight various statistical measures and crunch the figures. (Our methodology can be found below.)

This quantitative look turned up some surprises: For starters, north suburban Libertyville, which hadn’t been on any of our recent previous rankings, landed at No. 2. And not all of the area’s tony towns ended up near the top. Oak Brook, for instance, came in at No. 157.

Of course, this numbers-based approach has its limitations. It doesn’t account for things like, say, a suburb having a charming downtown or an interesting stock of homes. (Which helps explain how a town like Oak Park — often cited as an excellent place to live, in part for those reasons — ranked a relatively mediocre No. 57.) But for better or worse, our decision to rely on metrics removed much of that subjectivity — and produced an undeniably interesting list.

Scroll down to see the full ranking, which is sortable by category, and a color-coded map of where every ranked town falls in the metro area.

Note: Median home sale prices, provided by Midwest Real Estate Data, are for single-family houses in 2025.

Photograph: Chicago’s North Shore Convention & Visitors Bureau
1

Winnetka

Where you get what you pay (a lot) for

SCORE
8.99
POPULATION
12,700
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$1.98 million

The easiest way to gauge this North Shore town’s appeal? Look at how many people stick around. With just 45 active listings in the spring, it’s clear that once you’re here, there’s little reason to leave. The few who do opt to sell often wind up making headlines: A lakefront mansion sold last year for a Chicago-area record $31.25 million, only to be outdone by a nearby one that bested that mark by $3.25 million a few months later.

Those may be outliers, but there’s a reason prices in Winnetka have surged by 80 percent over the past five years. Namely, a pretty idyllic lifestyle. Nearly 83 percent of households here are families, who enjoy access to New Trier, which topped our 2024 rankings of suburban Cook County public high schools. What’s more, Winnetka’s traditionally quiet downtown is humming a bit louder these days. The Greek restaurant Avli is expanding with a vinyl bar and lounge, while Ballyhoo Hospitality, which operates the French bistro Pomeroy in town, is gearing up to open a Mediterranean spot next year. The Winnetka Music Festival, now in its 10th year, presents an impressive mix of acts (including the 2026 headliner, indie-rock darling Father John Misty) that wouldn’t feel out of place at Ravinia.

In a town this posh, even if you own a sprawling home, there is always going to be a neighbor who can make you feel small. Private equity billionaire Justin Ishbia, the future owner of the White Sox, is currently building a $77 million lakefront compound — the most expensive home in state history. — David McMillin

Photograph: Michael Delott
2

Libertyville

An overlooked gem

SCORE
8.35
POPULATION
20,600
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$690,000

Libertyville knows exactly how charming it can be, with its quaint brick storefronts, patios glowing under string lights, and the feeling that a meet-cute could happen at any moment. (In fact, a few low-budget rom-com movies have been shot here.) Nowhere is that more true than in the town’s walkable stretch of Milwaukee Avenue, where you can go from pre-Prohibition cocktails to oysters on the half shell within a block.

But even residential parts of Libertyville are anything but cookie-cutter; instead of wall-to-wall subdivisions, you’ll find neighborhoods tucked into woods. One reason: A land protection program established by the township in the 1980s has preserved more than 1,500 acres of open space. And while Libertyville doesn’t get name-dropped the way some North Shore towns do, you’ll pay a lot less to get a lot more here. A recent example: a 2,200-square-foot house with four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a finished basement, and easy access to both downtown and the Metra for $650,000. You aren’t finding that combination in Highland Park or Lake Forest. Libertyville may not be the loudest name on the list. But it’s one of the smarter picks. — Kelly Aiglon

Photograph: Chicago’s North Shore Convention & Visitors Bureau
3

Glencoe

A small-town feel in the heart of the North Shore

SCORE
8.35
POPULATION
8,800
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$1.70 million

No one leaves their doors unlocked in 2026, but if you’re going to do it anywhere, it would be Glencoe. The suburb offers the kind of small-town tranquility many buyers covet, and not just when it comes to public safety: Roughly one-third of the village is open space, and 95 percent of residents are within a 10-minute walk of a park. Nearly nine in 10 households here are families, who come to Glencoe in part for its strong schools (high school students attend nearby New Trier).

The housing stock offers a sense of the North Shore’s rich history: Almost 70 percent of the homes were built before 1970, and the village has the third-largest concentration of Frank Lloyd Wright–designed structures in the world — not quite Oak Park, but impressive in its own right. The downside: Good luck buying a house under $1 million, particularly close to the lake. But you can occasionally find six-figure listings west of the Metra tracks. The vibe here is sleepy — the municipality recently approved its first-ever sports bar at the Glencoe Golf Club — but then again, that’s the point. — D.M.

Photograph: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune
4

Arlington Heights

A seemingly ordinary town that’s anything but

SCORE
8.29
POPULATION
77,700
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$567,000

Arlington Heights is what happens when a commuter suburb realizes it doesn’t have to be only that. The Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line runs straight through downtown, where dinner, drinks, and a show at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre can easily be part of the game plan. Coming soon (maybe): the Bears. If the team builds a new stadium here instead of in northwest Indiana, it will reshape this village overnight, from the good (a big boost to local businesses) to the not-so-good (property tax uncertainty).

In the meantime, this northwest suburb checks all the coveted boxes: great park access (90 percent of residents are within a 10-minute walk to one) and top schools (John Hersey High ranked No. 3 in suburban Cook County on our 2024 list). The housing stock is a healthy balance of ranches, condos, and townhomes. It’s good to be a homeowner here, with prices appreciating considerably since 2020. (The median sale price was just $380,000 that year.) And with a 326-acre site still in flux, it’s a suburb with big changes in store. — K.A.

5

Naperville

A growing city that still feels suburban

SCORE
8.27
POPULATION
149,500
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$700,000

Naperville used to be just another Chicago suburb. Now it’s the third-largest city in Illinois, thanks to a population growth over the past two decades that has far outpaced the region as a whole. That influx of new residents is surprisingly diverse — more than a quarter of the people here primarily speak a language other than English — fueling a multicultural dining scene that includes the Filipino eatery Bistro Manila and the Korean-Japanese fusion spot Sho Wagyu.

With a modest 1.4 percent median home sale price increase last year, Naperville’s housing market is finally signaling some positive news for those looking to buy here. Don’t let that flattening curve fool you, though: The same factors that led to the city’s boom — outstanding public schools, loads of outdoor space, and plenty of local jobs if you don’t want to commute to Chicago — still beckon. Even as Naperville grows, its leaders have shown they’re willing to pump the brakes at times: The City Council recently rejected plans for a 145,000-square-foot data center along the I-88 corridor, citing worries over noise and pollution. — D.M.

Photograph: Michael Delott
6

Lake Forest

Peace and quiet and historic charm

SCORE
8.24
POPULATION
19,400
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$1.38 million

With large minimum lot sizes, deep setbacks, and height limits that keep even new builds from crowding the street, this North Shore town runs on restraint. (Hence the high home prices.) Market Square is still a tight, low-rise cluster instead of a built-out downtown, and the lakefront has no commercial strip, just a quiet boardwalk, staircases, and low-key access points. So the large price tags buy you not just square footage but also land and privacy. A renovated five-bedroom ranch recently listed for $1.9 million, for example, offers 6,000 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.

For families who can afford the steep home prices, Lake Forest High School is a major draw. With a 98 percent graduation rate and the vast majority of students continuing on to college, it topped our rankings of Lake County public high schools in 2024, while Sheridan and Everett Elementary Schools placed first and fifth, respectively, in our 2025 list of the county's best elementary and junior high schools. And while there are tradeoffs to living here — Lake Forest is an hour’s commute from Chicago by Metra — the quaint downtown offers plenty of upscale entertainment: Le Colonial for lunch, Gerhard’s for something sweet, and the Deer Path Inn for afternoon tea served as if you’re in London instead of Lake County. — K.A.

7

Geneva

Where suburban cool meets affordability

SCORE
8.17
POPULATION
21,400
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$569,500

Geneva may be 45 miles from the Loop, but the western suburb boasts a downtown that feels a little like Wicker Park. Most of the action is along Third Street, near the Metra’s Union Pacific West Line stop, with a surprising number of watering holes for a family-friendly suburb: craft cocktails at Alchemist (insider tip: stick to just one Baptized by Fire, a potent mix of bourbon, rye, and mole bitters), housemade hard seltzers at Penrose Brewing Company, and tequila old-fashioneds at Revolución.

While housing prices have surged by more than 50 percent over the past five years, living here is still a relative bargain. If you’re looking for something on the smaller end, Geneva Crossing, a new 40-townhome development, includes some three- and four-bedroom properties under the half-million-dollar mark. New single-family builds closer to downtown are available in the $1.3 million range, but you don’t need to spend that much to get a lot of space: A 3,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house built in 2002 was listed this spring for $625,000. Another perk for the cost conscious: The City Council recently approved a property tax decrease. (Yes, it is possible for a municipality in Illinois to do that.) — D.M.

8

Highland Park

A buzzy town getting buzzier

SCORE
8.15
POPULATION
30,200
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$855,600

This North Shore town is having a moment. Celebrated restaurants have opened outposts here, including Evanston’s Barn Steakhouse and the Lincoln Park favorite DeNucci’s. And Ravinia is undergoing a multiyear overhaul that promises pavilion upgrades, refreshed performance spaces, and a full campus rethink. It’s little surprise that the housing market here has boomed, with the median home sale price increasing nearly 60 percent from 2020.

You’ll find a wide spectrum of homes: Tudors surrounded by trees, Prairie-style homes that sit low and wide, colonials on deeper parcels, and newer builds that fit well with their surroundings. Prices reflect the range, with entry points in the $600,000s for smaller homes or townhouses, a broad middle in the $700,000 to $900,000 range, and anything near the lake pushing well past $1 million. What’s changing now is how the town is adding inventory. The former Lincoln School property will be the site of a new development of single-family homes. Who moves in next will join a list of residents that’s long skewed eclectic: Billy Corgan lives here, and Michael Jordan once did too. — K.A.

Photograph: Chicago’s North Shore Convention & Visitors Bureau
9

Evanston

A city that puts the urban in suburban

SCORE
8.11
POPULATION
78,100
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$823,800

Living in the suburbs without feeling like you live in the suburbs has long been a major draw of moving to Evanston, which is just over Chicago’s northern border. No other suburb offers such a strong blend of urban features — walkability, transit access, diversity, a healthy supply of condos — and suburban charm. Recent evidence: The city is attracting major culinary stars, including a forthcoming spot from the James Beard Award–winning duo Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark. Northwestern’s renovated Ryan Field — set to host not just football games but concerts and possibly women’s professional soccer — will open this fall. (Not everyone is happy about that: The potential for more noise and traffic created an uproar among some neighbors.)

There’s a try-it-before-you-buy-it mentality here: More than 40 percent of occupied homes are rentals. That’s thanks in part to the university, but Evanston also attracts young professionals with its urban-like amenities. (Coming soon: a 29-story rental tower on Davis Street that will be the city’s tallest building.) For buyers, Evanston is among the most affordable towns on the North Shore, mostly because of its condos. But you can find move-in-ready single-family homes for under $800,000, largely on the town’s west side. If you want to live lakeside, budget accordingly: Some of those pre-1900 mansions fall in the $2 million to $3 million range. — D.M.

Photograph: The Morton Arboretum
10

Lisle

Stepping out of Naperville’s shadow

SCORE
8.06
POPULATION
24,200
MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICE
$606,900

Long thought of as “the town next to Naperville,” Lisle has started to come into its own. And that respect is overdue. The DuPage County suburb has many faces: a railroad farm town, a college campus, a research-grade arboretum, and an office park corridor. The biggest thing shaping it these days is the Morton Arboretum, which draws more than a million visitors a year, features 16 miles of trails, and gives Lisle a tree-first identity that the village leans into, branding itself the Arboretum Village.

You’ll find an active, engaged community protective of the town’s feel. Plans for a proposed 256,000-square-foot data center on Ogden Avenue collapsed after pushback from residents. At the same time, the village is reshaping its core. A downtown streetscape project is set to begin this year, reworking Main Street with better pedestrian access and more usable public space. And nearby, the Arbor Station development will bring 60-plus townhomes. In this well-educated, solidly affluent community, the homes are a bit more affordable and the schools rate just a little higher than those in Naperville. (Cue Napervillian gasps.) — K.A.

How We Ranked the Suburbs

Chicago magazine partnered with the analytics firm DataJoe to evaluate all 205 suburbs with more than 5,000 people in Chicago’s six-county metro area (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will). Each community was scored using key indicators across eight weighted categories.

The Categories

Community (18.2 percent): Rewards racial diversity (evenness of representation across racial groups), linguistic diversity, high rate of residents with bachelor's degrees, low poverty rate, and low unemployment rate.

Housing (13.6 percent): Rewards high appreciation (as measured by one- and five-year increases in median single-family home sales prices), high homeownership rate, and low vacancy rate.

Education (9.1 percent): Based on elementary school ratings from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Safety (9.1 percent): Rewards low crime rates (as measured by violent offenses per capita and total offenses per capita figures from the FBI). Communities too small to have their own reported crime statistics were excluded from this category, and their scores in other categories were given more weight.

Mobility (13.6 percent): Rewards high walkability and bikeability scores from the website Walk Score and access to public rail and bus lines.

Entertainment (13.6 percent): Rewards high total number of restaurants, high per capita rates of restaurants and liquor licenses, and high mean Google ratings of restaurants.

Green space and parks (13.6 percent): Rewards high rate of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park, high total number of parks, and high per capita rates of parks and park acreage.

Proximity to the Loop (9.1 percent): Rewards shorter distance to downtown Chicago.

The Big List

Here’s how all 205 suburbs in the six-county Metro area with populations above 5,000 scored across eight key metrics.

← Scroll left and right and up and down to see all the scores →

Rank Suburb Overall
Score		 Population Median Home
Sale Price		 Community Housing Education Safety Mobility Entertainment Green Space
and Parks		 Proximity to
The Loop

Where They Fall

From Addison (in the WEST Suburbs) to Zion (in the north), We plotted all 205 ranked towns.

Pinch to zoom 🔍

1–10

1 Winnetka
2 Libertyville
3 Glencoe
4 Arlington Heights
5 Naperville
6 Lake Forest
7 Geneva
8 Highland Park
9 Evanston
10 Lisle

11–40

11 Wilmette
12 Wheaton
13 Schiller Park
14 Vernon Hills
15 Aurora
16 Bartlett
17 Glen Ellyn
18 Deerfield
19 Northbrook
20 Long Grove
21 Lake Zurich
22 Itasca
23 Des Plaines
24 La Grange
25 Morton Grove
26 Western Springs
27 Riverside
28 Grayslake
29 Algonquin
30 Mount Prospect
31 Lake Bluff
32 Skokie
33 Schaumburg
34 Plainfield
35 Willow Springs
36 Orland Park
37 Elmhurst
38 Bloomingdale
39 Westchester
40 Downers Grove

41–70

41 Round Lake
42 Hoffman Estates
43 Northfield
44 Palatine
45 Franklin Park
46 Hillside
47 Buffalo Grove
48 Westmont
49 South Barrington
50 Frankfort
51 Mundelein
52 Niles
53 Glenview
54 Hinsdale
55 Burr Ridge
56 Barrington
57 Oak Park
58 Harwood Heights
59 Elgin
60 Joliet
61 Lincolnshire
62 Wauconda
63 Antioch
64 Crystal Lake
65 St. Charles
66 Addison
67 Woodstock
68 River Forest
69 North Riverside
70 Park Ridge

71–100

71 Batavia
72 Brookfield
73 La Grange Park
74 Palos Hills
75 Romeoville
76 Roselle
77 Lockport
78 Lemont
79 Cary
80 Streamwood
81 Berwyn
82 Winfield
83 West Dundee
84 Lincolnwood
85 Forest Park
86 Highwood
87 Berkeley
88 Wheeling
89 Worth
90 Oak Forest
91 Bolingbrook
92 Clarendon Hills
93 Palos Heights
94 Villa Park
95 Gurnee
96 Maywood
97 Lake Villa
98 Hawthorn Woods
99 New Lenox
100 Elk Grove Village

101–130

101 Gilberts
102 Melrose Park
103 Summit
104 Prospect Heights
105 Woodridge
106 Elburn
107 Lyons
108 Darien
109 Lindenhurst
110 Posen
111 Oak Lawn
112 Countryside
113 Elmwood Park
114 Monee
115 Stickney
116 Carol Stream
117 Lake Barrington
118 Lake in the Hills
119 River Grove
120 Hanover Park
121 Volo
122 Midlothian
123 Bridgeview
124 North Aurora
125 Lombard
126 Broadview
127 Tinley Park
128 South Elgin
129 Glendale Heights
130 Zion

131–160

131 Rolling Meadows
132 Minooka
133 Bensenville
134 Shorewood
135 Evergreen Park
136 Waukegan
137 Glenwood
138 Willowbrook
139 Hickory Hills
140 Homewood
141 Blue Island
142 Harvey
143 Round Lake Beach
144 Coal City
145 Orland Hills
146 Homer Glen
147 Campton Hills
148 Sugar Grove
149 Park City
150 Warrenville
151 Harvard
152 Wood Dale
153 Spring Grove
154 Crest Hill
155 Fox Lake
156 Inverness
157 Oak Brook
158 Manhattan
159 Chicago Ridge
160 Bellwood

161–190

161 Alsip
162 Burbank
163 Huntley
164 Cicero
165 Hampshire
166 Carpentersville
167 Norridge
168 Park Forest
169 McHenry
170 Pingree Grove
171 Winthrop Harbor
172 Crestwood
173 Mokena
174 Lakemoor
175 Round Lake Park
176 Justice
177 Northlake
178 Country Club Hills
179 Markham
180 Marengo
181 Flossmoor
182 Wilmington
183 Lansing
184 Island Lake
185 Crete
186 West Chicago
187 Beach Park
188 Channahon
189 Johnsburg
190 South Holland

191–205

191 Hazel Crest
192 University Park
193 Matteson
194 Montgomery
195 Calumet Park
196 Chicago Heights
197 North Chicago
198 Braidwood
199 Steger
200 Riverdale
201 Calumet City
202 Dolton
203 Sauk Village
204 Richton Park
205 Lynwood