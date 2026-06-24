I was always a fashion girl,” says noted designer Azeeza Khan, who grew up in Old Irving Park and learned to sew as a teenager in India, where she spent summers visiting her extended family. Khan majored in political science and marketing at DePaul but wasn’t fulfilled in her corporate job. In 2011, she launched the luxury womenswear brand Azeeza, which today is anchored at the 900 North Michigan Shops and dresses no less than Barbra Streisand and Lizzo. Khan feeds her creative spirit with various projects, from interior design to sewing costumes for her kids and dog — shopping Chicago boutiques along the way.

Photography: Courtesy of stores

Frame Chicago

1627 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park

“They really spend time with you when you’re getting custom work.”

WISH LIST

● Custom engraving (1) “They can engrave anything: Champagne coupes for weddings, school trophies, or, in my case, my daughter’s school bottle with her favorite emojis.” From $50

● Custom framing (2) “For this George Condo piece, they matched the red of the mat to my powder room. It’s set in a hand-gilded Italian frame with archival materials to protect the art.” $975

Fishman’s Fabrics

1101 S. Desplaines St., South Loop

“It’s our version of the New York garment district — one big magical space to explore.”

WISH LIST

● Crêpe de Chine “It’s one of the fabrics we use. It’s drapey, high-quality pure silk.” $50 a yard

● YKK zippers “We’re always going here for notions. YKK is to zippers as Nike is to shoes. It’s the go-to OG zipper.” $3 to $6

● Decorative trim “I get a lot of chairs and bolsters upholstered here. Their tassels are stunning.” $50 to $115 a yard

Madame ZuZu’s

1876 First St., Highland Park

“It has an elevated gift shop with merch from across the world. The vibe is homey and down to earth.”

WISH LIST

● Lucky waving cat (1) “They come in different pastel colors. My daughter loves cats, so this is in her little pink paradise room.” $31

● Madame ZuZu’s teas (2) “I prefer tea sachets to loose teas. I love their herbal bundle with Vanilla Day Dream and Soothing Sunshine Ginger Turmeric.” $48