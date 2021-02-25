Head shops aren’t for everyone. Some can feel like the back of a Grateful Dead roadie’s van, others like the far corner of a Walgreens. Not so with North Center’s Canna Bella Lux, the brainchild of North Shore native Tiffany Woodman. The recovering human resources professional became a medical cannabis patient in 2018 but was turned off by gritty smoke shops. “I dreamed of a comfy space where you could feel free to ask questions, to host private events, to be a part of an experience,” she says. The bright boutique is awash in green velvet tufted chairs, shaggy rugs, elegant chandeliers — and everything you need to chillax. You can pick up artful pipes, beautifully printed prerolled joint cones, and Bloom Farms vape pens, but we challenge you to walk out with only smoking necessities. There are Chicago-made Htchbtch macramé plant holders, pajama-cozy denim by Judy Blue, and anything and everything CBD, from infused bath bombs and relief creams by Chicago’s Equilibria to Moksha chocolate bars. (No cannabis is sold.) “If Kim Kardashian started smoking weed in Palm Springs, she would go here,” explains Woodman. But no matter your Instagram following, she insists, everyone is treated like a celebrity at this modern apothecary and self-care boutique. 4357 N. Lincoln Ave.

$80

My Bud Vase bong with pipe pokers

$14

Prerolled 98-millimeter paper cone

$7

KushKards notebook

$39

Bloom Farms mini vape pen

$25

Blazy Susan rolling tray

$35

Flower Power grinder