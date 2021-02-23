“For most of my life, I wore boots or heels. But I have crappy knees, and I’m on my feet 10 to 12 hours a day. Someone was like, ‘Buy sneakers!’ So I got my first pair, Nike Air Max, at Saint Alfred. It snowballed, and all of a sudden, that was my look. I have like 30 pairs, sometimes two of the same for when they wear out. They aren’t saved, they’re worn — which is why sneakerheads look at me with disdain. At other sneaker stores, they ignore you if you don’t have the right look. But everyone at Saint Alfred is so lovely, stylish but also kind. For the opening of our West Loop boutique, I wore a classic white Reebok from Saint Alfred. My thing is to show a little ankle, so even in winter, I don’t wear a sock, and I don’t do high-tops.” 1531 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park