PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

Photograph: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

1 Ailey Grind

One of the country’s premier Black dance troupes, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has graced the Auditorium Theatre’s stage annually for more than 50 years. After missing several engagements because of the pandemic, the company returns with three programs in repertory. Mar. 2–6. auditoriumtheatre.org

Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP

2 Right on the Bunny

The Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2021 — and he didn’t even put out a new album. He’ll hop into Allstate Arena on his El Último Tour Del Mundo. Mar. 10–12. ticketmaster.com

3 On Paar

Chicago native Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) stars as Oscar Levant, an eccentric fixture on Jack Paar’s Tonight Show, in Good Night, Oscar, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright. Mar. 12–Apr. 17. goodmantheatre.org

4 Highway to Hell

Originally a concept album by the singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell riffing on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, Hadestown evolved into a full-blown, wildly inventive Broadway show, winning the 2019 Tony Award for best musical. See the touring cast at the CIBC Theatre. Mar. 2–13. broadwayinchicago.com

5 Alternative Block

The Chiditarod, a kooky event where costumed teams race elaborately decorated grocery carts (while also racking up food and funds to fight hunger), is taking a pandemic pause in favor of a block-party fundraiser in Fulton Market. Mar. 5. chiditarod.org

Photograph: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

6 Glass Menagerie

The British indie rock band Glass Animals is up for best new artist at this year’s delayed Grammy Awards — a neat trick for a band that already played Lollapalooza in 2015 and 2017. Catch them at the Credit Union 1 Arena (formerly known as the UIC Pavilion). Mar. 18. ticketmaster.com

Photograph: disneyconcerts.com

7 Royal Treatment

Expect a tiara-heavy crowd at the Rosemont Theatre for Disney Princess: The Concert, featuring actresses from Disney’s many Broadway shows performing favorite tunes from Cinderella to Frozen. Mar. 19. disneyconcerts.com

Photograph: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

8 Cold Play

After a virtual fundraising event in 2021, Chicago Polar Plunge participants will once again test the icy waters at North Avenue Beach in support of Special Olympics Chicago. Mar. 6. sochicago.org/chicago-polar-plunge/

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

9 Dance With Dua

British pop star Dua Lipa went disco on 2020’s Future Nostalgia, earning a Grammy Award for best pop vocal album. See her “Levitating” into the United Center on her much-anticipated tour. Mar. 9. ticketmaster.com

10 Dino-Mite

Jurassic Park in Concert lets you revisit the blockbuster, with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra playing John Williams’s score live alongside the 1993 film. Mar. 25, 27. cso.org