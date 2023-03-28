Related: What We Get Wrong About Respiratory Issues

Allergy & Immunology Daryn Abraham

Allergy, asthma. Northwestern Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-9610 Priya J. Bansal

Asthma, allergy. Northwestern Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-584-6127 David Scott Chudwin

Asthma. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-272-4296 Christina E. Ciaccio

Asthma, allergy, food allergy, angioedema, immunodeficiency. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169 Paul Detjen

Asthma. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-256-5505 Aaron Donnell

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-388-2322 Sol Drapkin

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-635-7300 Baltazar Espiritu

Asthma, allergy, autoimmune disease. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888 Colin D. Freccia

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 773-883-0274 Uma D. Gavani

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-636-9611 Leslie C. Grammer

Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624 Steve W. Handoyo

Pediatric asthma, allergy, eczema, food allergy. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169 W. Mona Hirani

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-635-7300 Mark C. Jacobson

Asthma, sinusitis, chronic cough. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-455-0456 Mark Kaplan

Asthma, chronic cough. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-855-1570 Paul M. Kentor

Asthma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-864-0810 Joel S. Klein

Asthma. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-432-0200 Jeffrey J. Kulik

Allergy, asthma, chronic cough. Elmhurst Hospital. 331-221-9001 Renee Lantner

Asthma. Western Springs. 708-246-4515 John G. Latall

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-665-4016 Mark Lowenthal

Asthma. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-433-7660 Kris G. McGrath

Allergy testing. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 312-222-9500 Kelly Newhall

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-388-2322 Irma M. Oliff

Asthma, sinusitis. NorthShore Skokie. 847-272-4296 Diane L. Ozog

Asthma. Edward, Naperville. 630-652-0606 Payal D. Patel

Asthma, allergy. Rush. 312-942-6296 Anju Tripathi

Peters Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624 Alan Resnick

Asthma, sinus disorders, allergic rhinitis. Highland Park. 847-433-7660 Wendell Richmond

Immune deficiency, asthma. Rush. 630-724-1300 Bradley R. Sabin

Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-922-3815 Carol Saltoun

Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624 Ewa H. Schafer

Asthma, allergy. NorthShore HealthSystem, Glenview. 847-998-4170 Kathy R. Sonenthal

Asthma. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-793-0777 Rachel E. Story

Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency. NorthShore HealthSystem, Glenview. 847-998-4170 Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Cynthia Lerner

Asthma. Lurie. 708-633-7001 C. Lucy Park

Asthma, immune deficiency. UI Health. 312-996-7416 Joyce Rabbat

Asthma, allergy. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888 Pisit Rangsithienchai

Asthma, allergy. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-687-7550 Pulmonary Disease Stephen R. Amesbury

Asthma, COPD. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-5209 Ada I. Arias

Sleep medicine, asthma, critical care. Ascension St. Elizabeth. 773-342-5781 Remzi Bag

Lung transplant, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary vascular disease, hepatopulmonary syndrome. UChicago. 773-702-9660 Robert A. Balk

Asthma, cystic fibrosis, respiratory failure, lung injury, ARDS. Rush. 312-942-6744 Carl M. Barsanti

Sleep medicine, critical care. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-932-2040 Michael J. Cuttica

COPD, pulmonary hypertension, critical care. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Jane E. DeMatte-D’Amico

Autoimmune lung disease, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Steven Dudek

ARDS. UI Health. 312-996-2740 Harvey J. Friedman

Critical care, asthma. Ascension St. Francis, Evanston. 847-328-1853 Steven M. Geller

Pulmonary care. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-818-1184 Robert W. Hart

Sleep medicine, CPAP therapy. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3660 D. Kyle Hogarth

COPD, bronchoscopy, emphysema. UChicago. 773-702-9660 Renea Jablonski

Lung transplant, advanced emphysema, pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial lung disease. UChicago. 773-702-9660 Manu Jain

Cystic fibrosis, critical care. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Min Joo

COPD, asthma, critical care. UI Health. 312-996-2740 Ravi Kalhan

Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 David W. Kamp

Pulmonary infections, immunologic lung disease, COPD, occupational lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Howard M. Katz

Asthma, emphysema, infectious lung disease. NorthShore HealthSystem, Bannockburn. 847-236-1300 Kevin L. Kovitz

Interventional pulmonology. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3660 John P. Kress

Lung disease, critical care, respiratory failure. UChicago. 773-702-9660 Thomas E. Liao

Advocate Masonic. 312-423-4200 Gerald Luger

Gottlieb, Melrose Park. 708-450-4557 Benjamin D. Margolis

Lung cancer, asthma. NorthShore HealthSystem, Bannockburn. 847-236-1300 Petham P. Muthuswamy

Asthma, sarcoidosis, respiratory failure, pulmonary hypertension. Jackson Park Hospital. 773-947-7715 Prema Nanavaty

Critical care, bronchoscopy, pleural disease. Rush. 312-942-6744 Edward T. Naureckas

Cystic fibrosis, asthma, COPD. UChicago. 773-702-9660 Christopher Sola Olopade

Asthma, COPD, environmental medicine, bronchiectasis. UChicago. 773-702-9660 Michelle Prickett

Critical care, cystic fibrosis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Sharon Reifler Rosenberg

Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Kevin P. Simpson

Pulmonary fibrosis, asthma. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888 Lewis J. Smith

Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Peter H. Sporn

Asthma, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800 Arvey M. Stone

Cystic fibrosis, COPD. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-759-4770 Mary E. Strek

COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, pulmonary hypertension. UChicago. 773-702-9660 Agop Tepeli

Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700 Nidhi S. Undevia

Sleep disorders and sleep apnea, emphysema, COPD, pulmonary infections. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888 John M. Walsh

Critical care, asthma. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-725-2653 Christopher J. Winslow

Critical care, COPD. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2714 Pediatric Pulmonology Javeed Akhter

Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5437 Maria L. Dowell

Cystic fibrosis. Lurie. 800-543-7362 B. Louise Giles

Pediatric asthma, noncystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, chronic lung disease. UChicago. 773-702-6178 Susanna A. McColley

Cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic cough. Lurie. 312-227-6260

