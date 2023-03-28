Related: What We Get Wrong About Respiratory Issues
Allergy & Immunology
Daryn Abraham
Allergy, asthma. Northwestern Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-9610
Priya J. Bansal
Asthma, allergy. Northwestern Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-584-6127
David Scott Chudwin
Asthma. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-272-4296
Christina E. Ciaccio
Asthma, allergy, food allergy, angioedema, immunodeficiency. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
Paul Detjen
Asthma. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-256-5505
Aaron Donnell
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-388-2322
Sol Drapkin
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-635-7300
Baltazar Espiritu
Asthma, allergy, autoimmune disease. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Colin D. Freccia
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 773-883-0274
Uma D. Gavani
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-636-9611
Leslie C. Grammer
Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624
Steve W. Handoyo
Pediatric asthma, allergy, eczema, food allergy. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
W. Mona Hirani
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-635-7300
Mark C. Jacobson
Asthma, sinusitis, chronic cough. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-455-0456
Mark Kaplan
Asthma, chronic cough. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-855-1570
Paul M. Kentor
Asthma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-864-0810
Joel S. Klein
Asthma. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-432-0200
Jeffrey J. Kulik
Allergy, asthma, chronic cough. Elmhurst Hospital. 331-221-9001
Renee Lantner
Asthma. Western Springs. 708-246-4515
John G. Latall
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-665-4016
Mark Lowenthal
Asthma. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-433-7660
Kris G. McGrath
Allergy testing. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 312-222-9500
Kelly Newhall
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-388-2322
Irma M. Oliff
Asthma, sinusitis. NorthShore Skokie. 847-272-4296
Diane L. Ozog
Asthma. Edward, Naperville. 630-652-0606
Payal D. Patel
Asthma, allergy. Rush. 312-942-6296
Anju Tripathi
Peters Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624
Alan Resnick
Asthma, sinus disorders, allergic rhinitis. Highland Park. 847-433-7660
Wendell Richmond
Immune deficiency, asthma. Rush. 630-724-1300
Bradley R. Sabin
Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-922-3815
Carol Saltoun
Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624
Ewa H. Schafer
Asthma, allergy. NorthShore HealthSystem, Glenview. 847-998-4170
Kathy R. Sonenthal
Asthma. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-793-0777
Rachel E. Story
Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency. NorthShore HealthSystem, Glenview. 847-998-4170
Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Cynthia Lerner
Asthma. Lurie. 708-633-7001
C. Lucy Park
Asthma, immune deficiency. UI Health. 312-996-7416
Joyce Rabbat
Asthma, allergy. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Pisit Rangsithienchai
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-687-7550
Pulmonary Disease
Stephen R. Amesbury
Asthma, COPD. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-5209
Ada I. Arias
Sleep medicine, asthma, critical care. Ascension St. Elizabeth. 773-342-5781
Remzi Bag
Lung transplant, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary vascular disease, hepatopulmonary syndrome. UChicago. 773-702-9660
Robert A. Balk
Asthma, cystic fibrosis, respiratory failure, lung injury, ARDS. Rush. 312-942-6744
Carl M. Barsanti
Sleep medicine, critical care. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-932-2040
Michael J. Cuttica
COPD, pulmonary hypertension, critical care. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Jane E. DeMatte-D’Amico
Autoimmune lung disease, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Steven Dudek
ARDS. UI Health. 312-996-2740
Harvey J. Friedman
Critical care, asthma. Ascension St. Francis, Evanston. 847-328-1853
Steven M. Geller
Pulmonary care. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-818-1184
Robert W. Hart
Sleep medicine, CPAP therapy. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3660
D. Kyle Hogarth
COPD, bronchoscopy, emphysema. UChicago. 773-702-9660
Renea Jablonski
Lung transplant, advanced emphysema, pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial lung disease. UChicago. 773-702-9660
Manu Jain
Cystic fibrosis, critical care. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Min Joo
COPD, asthma, critical care. UI Health. 312-996-2740
Ravi Kalhan
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
David W. Kamp
Pulmonary infections, immunologic lung disease, COPD, occupational lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Howard M. Katz
Asthma, emphysema, infectious lung disease. NorthShore HealthSystem, Bannockburn. 847-236-1300
Kevin L. Kovitz
Interventional pulmonology. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3660
John P. Kress
Lung disease, critical care, respiratory failure. UChicago. 773-702-9660
Thomas E. Liao
Advocate Masonic. 312-423-4200
Gerald Luger
Gottlieb, Melrose Park. 708-450-4557
Benjamin D. Margolis
Lung cancer, asthma. NorthShore HealthSystem, Bannockburn. 847-236-1300
Petham P. Muthuswamy
Asthma, sarcoidosis, respiratory failure, pulmonary hypertension. Jackson Park Hospital. 773-947-7715
Prema Nanavaty
Critical care, bronchoscopy, pleural disease. Rush. 312-942-6744
Edward T. Naureckas
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, COPD. UChicago. 773-702-9660
Christopher Sola Olopade
Asthma, COPD, environmental medicine, bronchiectasis. UChicago. 773-702-9660
Michelle Prickett
Critical care, cystic fibrosis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Sharon Reifler Rosenberg
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Kevin P. Simpson
Pulmonary fibrosis, asthma. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Lewis J. Smith
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Peter H. Sporn
Asthma, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800
Arvey M. Stone
Cystic fibrosis, COPD. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-759-4770
Mary E. Strek
COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, pulmonary hypertension. UChicago. 773-702-9660
Agop Tepeli
Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700
Nidhi S. Undevia
Sleep disorders and sleep apnea, emphysema, COPD, pulmonary infections. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
John M. Walsh
Critical care, asthma. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-725-2653
Christopher J. Winslow
Critical care, COPD. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2714
Pediatric Pulmonology
Javeed Akhter
Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5437
Maria L. Dowell
Cystic fibrosis. Lurie. 800-543-7362
B. Louise Giles
Pediatric asthma, noncystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, chronic lung disease. UChicago. 773-702-6178
Susanna A. McColley
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic cough. Lurie. 312-227-6260
