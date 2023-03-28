Related: What We Get Wrong About Respiratory Issues

Allergy & Immunology

Daryn Abraham
Allergy, asthma. Northwestern Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-9610

Priya J. Bansal
Asthma, allergy. Northwestern Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-584-6127

David Scott Chudwin
Asthma. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-272-4296

Christina E. Ciaccio
Asthma, allergy, food allergy, angioedema, immunodeficiency. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169

Paul Detjen
Asthma. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-256-5505

Aaron Donnell
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-388-2322

Sol Drapkin
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-635-7300

Baltazar Espiritu
Asthma, allergy, autoimmune disease. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Colin D. Freccia
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 773-883-0274

Uma D. Gavani
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-636-9611

Leslie C. Grammer
Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624

Steve W. Handoyo
Pediatric asthma, allergy, eczema, food allergy. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169

W. Mona Hirani
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-635-7300

Mark C. Jacobson
Asthma, sinusitis, chronic cough. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-455-0456

Mark Kaplan
Asthma, chronic cough. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-855-1570

Paul M. Kentor
Asthma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-864-0810

Joel S. Klein
Asthma. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-432-0200

Jeffrey J. Kulik
Allergy, asthma, chronic cough. Elmhurst Hospital. 331-221-9001

Renee Lantner
Asthma. Western Springs. 708-246-4515

John G. Latall
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-665-4016

Mark Lowenthal
Asthma. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-433-7660

Kris G. McGrath
Allergy testing. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 312-222-9500

Kelly Newhall
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Masonic. 773-388-2322

Irma M. Oliff
Asthma, sinusitis. NorthShore Skokie. 847-272-4296

Diane L. Ozog
Asthma. Edward, Naperville. 630-652-0606

Payal D. Patel
Asthma, allergy. Rush. 312-942-6296

Anju Tripathi
Peters Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624

Alan Resnick
Asthma, sinus disorders, allergic rhinitis. Highland Park. 847-433-7660

Wendell Richmond
Immune deficiency, asthma. Rush. 630-724-1300

Bradley R. Sabin
Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-922-3815

Carol Saltoun
Asthma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8624

Ewa H. Schafer
Asthma, allergy. NorthShore HealthSystem, Glenview. 847-998-4170

Kathy R. Sonenthal
Asthma. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-793-0777

Rachel E. Story
Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency. NorthShore HealthSystem, Glenview. 847-998-4170

 

 

 

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Cynthia Lerner
Asthma. Lurie. 708-633-7001

C. Lucy Park
Asthma, immune deficiency. UI Health. 312-996-7416

Joyce Rabbat
Asthma, allergy. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Pisit Rangsithienchai
Asthma, allergy. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-687-7550

 

 

 

Pulmonary Disease

Stephen R. Amesbury
Asthma, COPD. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-5209

Ada I. Arias
Sleep medicine, asthma, critical care. Ascension St. Elizabeth. 773-342-5781

Remzi Bag
Lung transplant, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary vascular disease, hepatopulmonary syndrome. UChicago. 773-702-9660

Robert A. Balk
Asthma, cystic fibrosis, respiratory failure, lung injury, ARDS. Rush. 312-942-6744

Carl M. Barsanti
Sleep medicine, critical care. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-932-2040

Michael J. Cuttica
COPD, pulmonary hypertension, critical care. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Jane E. DeMatte-D’Amico
Autoimmune lung disease, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Steven Dudek
ARDS. UI Health. 312-996-2740

Harvey J. Friedman
Critical care, asthma. Ascension St. Francis, Evanston. 847-328-1853

Steven M. Geller
Pulmonary care. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-818-1184

Robert W. Hart
Sleep medicine, CPAP therapy. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3660

D. Kyle Hogarth
COPD, bronchoscopy, emphysema. UChicago. 773-702-9660

Renea Jablonski
Lung transplant, advanced emphysema, pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial lung disease. UChicago. 773-702-9660

Manu Jain
Cystic fibrosis, critical care. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Min Joo
COPD, asthma, critical care. UI Health. 312-996-2740

Ravi Kalhan
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

David W. Kamp
Pulmonary infections, immunologic lung disease, COPD, occupational lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Howard M. Katz
Asthma, emphysema, infectious lung disease. NorthShore HealthSystem, Bannockburn. 847-236-1300

Kevin L. Kovitz
Interventional pulmonology. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3660

John P. Kress
Lung disease, critical care, respiratory failure. UChicago. 773-702-9660

Thomas E. Liao
Advocate Masonic. 312-423-4200

Gerald Luger
Gottlieb, Melrose Park. 708-450-4557

Benjamin D. Margolis
Lung cancer, asthma. NorthShore HealthSystem, Bannockburn. 847-236-1300

Petham P. Muthuswamy
Asthma, sarcoidosis, respiratory failure, pulmonary hypertension. Jackson Park Hospital. 773-947-7715

Prema Nanavaty
Critical care, bronchoscopy, pleural disease. Rush. 312-942-6744

Edward T. Naureckas
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, COPD. UChicago. 773-702-9660

Christopher Sola Olopade
Asthma, COPD, environmental medicine, bronchiectasis. UChicago. 773-702-9660

Michelle Prickett
Critical care, cystic fibrosis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Sharon Reifler Rosenberg
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Kevin P. Simpson
Pulmonary fibrosis, asthma. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Lewis J. Smith
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Peter H. Sporn
Asthma, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1800

Arvey M. Stone
Cystic fibrosis, COPD. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-759-4770

Mary E. Strek
COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, pulmonary hypertension. UChicago. 773-702-9660

Agop Tepeli
Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700

Nidhi S. Undevia
Sleep disorders and sleep apnea, emphysema, COPD, pulmonary infections. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

John M. Walsh
Critical care, asthma. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-725-2653

Christopher J. Winslow
Critical care, COPD. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2714

 

 

 

Pediatric Pulmonology

Javeed Akhter
Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5437

Maria L. Dowell
Cystic fibrosis. Lurie. 800-543-7362

B. Louise Giles
Pediatric asthma, noncystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, chronic lung disease. UChicago. 773-702-6178

Susanna A. McColley
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic cough. Lurie. 312-227-6260

