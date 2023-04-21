When Elaine Frei says she hopes to transform the way you see a balloon, she’s not just full of hot air. The Luft Balloons owner opened her first store in December to better showcase her artistic arrangements of everyone’s favorite party accent. (Previously, she worked mostly through event planners.) The 100-plus color options are all custom to the shop. For an Instagram-worthy experience, wander to the backroom, where on special occasions you’ll find yourself in a balloon box of sorts, with dangling vines, foils, and whatever else Frei dreams up. “This isn’t Party City,” she says. 1900 W. North Ave., Bucktown