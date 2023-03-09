In 2018, South Side native Shari Currie had her own event-planning business but dreamed of something more. Combining a love of vintage home decor and an eye for modern art, she opened Recycled Modern in Lake View, though deep down she knew her shop belonged on the South Side. When Currie, 40, visited an available space in Hyde Park, she felt she’d gotten a sign: “I figured, I don’t know where it’s going, but I’m gonna follow it, because that’s the way the universe works.” The new location opened in November, showcasing restored tables, handmade candles, colorful prints, and more from mostly local talent, with an emphasis on Black artists. And because event planning is “still a part of my soul,” Currie says, she is always hosting a new experience at the store, from cocktail parties to flash tattoo salons. That’s the Recycled Modern ethos: “It’s all up in here.” 5231 S. Harper Ct., Hyde Park

Photography: Recycled Modern

$120

Shake Your Tail Feather earrings by Found Objects

$32

Be Eclectic unisex tee by Bee Harris

$150

A Street in Bronzeville eau de parfum by Memoir Fragrances

$30

Two-T unisex ring by Locked and Layered