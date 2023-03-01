Salt beechwood chair by Ton
Photograph: DWR

Hot Seat

Salt beechwood chair by Ton, $262. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave., Goose Island

 

Filter powder-coated steel LED table lamp
Photograph: Blu Dot

Blue Light

Filter powder-coated steel LED table lamp, $350. Blu Dot, 1953 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park

 

ES17 wood corkscrew by Ettore Sottsass from Alessi
Photograph: Alessi

Quick Turn

ES17 wood corkscrew by Ettore Sottsass from Alessi, $130. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

 

Bertazzoni Professional Series 30-inch dual-fuel range
Photograph: Abt Electronics

Cook’s Choice

Bertazzoni Professional Series 30-inch dual-fuel range, $6,549. Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview

 

MoMA Design Store wire mesh bowl
Photograph: Nordstrom

Sun Bowl

MoMA Design Store wire mesh bowl, $50. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave., Near North Side