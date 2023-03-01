Hot Seat
Salt beechwood chair by Ton, $262. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave., Goose Island
Blue Light
Filter powder-coated steel LED table lamp, $350. Blu Dot, 1953 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park
Quick Turn
ES17 wood corkscrew by Ettore Sottsass from Alessi, $130. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Cook’s Choice
Bertazzoni Professional Series 30-inch dual-fuel range, $6,549. Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview
Sun Bowl
MoMA Design Store wire mesh bowl, $50. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave., Near North Side