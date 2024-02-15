When you have a 9,700-square-foot house that exudes extravagance, Hollywood comes calling. No wonder, then, that the mansion at 1521 North State Parkway, now for sale at $7.7 million, has been featured onscreen several times, including in the Fox TV drama Empire and the Mel Gibson romantic comedy What Women Want. Built in 1894, the six-bedroom Gold Coast residence was designed by George Maher, an influential architect known for bucking traditional styles by mixing in modern designs. It was renovated recently by Hewitt Horn but retains its Old World charm, modified for today’s living.

The elegance starts with a limestone exterior boasting French doors to the balcony and an elegant arched iron front door. Inside, a long gallery with custom paneling opens to a grand staircase and a large formal living room with a fireplace. The vibe is ornate museum, with soaring 12-foot ceilings and large wall spaces where the homeowner displays oversize artwork. Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of natural light shine through, while dramatic chandeliers add to the ambience. The rooms flow into one another, making the expansive home ideal for entertaining. Touches like a formal dining room with arched windows and a white kitchen with a refrigerator disguised as part of the cabinetry ooze luxury. Upstairs is an exquisite library with a fireplace and window seat nook.

A landscaped rooftop terrace, with built-in grill, fireplace, and lighting, and a more intimate main-level terrace make it possible to enjoy outdoors in the bustling city. But out-of-town beckons, too, and there’s ample room to store your means of getaway thanks to a one-car garage and a parking pad. Just make sure you pick a ride fitting for an empire builder.