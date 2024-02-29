1 Greek Myth Remixed
Author/prophet Margaret Atwood exchanges future dystopias for ancient myths with The Penelopiad, a retelling of The Odyssey from the perspective of the hero’s wife. Mar. 2–31. goodmantheatre.org
2 Fantastic Folk
Described glowingly across the pond as “new gods of Irish music,” the all-stars of Lúnasa have redefined traditional Celtic rhythms for a quarter century. Mar. 3. oldtownschool.org
3 Home Is Where He Wants to Be
In this solo outing, Toad the Wet Sprocket frontman Glen Phillips plays songs he wrote during the pandemic shutdown. When touring abruptly ceased, he discovered the joy of staying put. Mar. 7. evanstonspace.com
4 Short Vids, Big Talent
The delightfully demented 90-Second Newbery Film Festival features student-made shorts inspired by Newbery Medal–winning kids’ books. Mar. 9. 90secondnewbery.com
5 Canal Fever
Cristina Henríquez’s latest, The Great Divide, uses the building of the Panama Canal as a backdrop. She chats with Rebecca Makkai at Women & Children First. Mar. 12. cristinahenriquez.com
6 Public Lives, Private Lies
Steppenwolf’s Purpose uncovers the secrets of an influential family. It’s a showcase for Black theater excellence, including Chicago actor Harry Lennix. Mar. 14–Apr. 21. steppenwolf.org
7 Prodigious Playing
Violinist Amaryn Olmeda performs on the eve of her 16th birthday, along with composer and vocalist Clarice Assad, in Chicago Sinfonietta’s Echo, a program celebrating women in classical music. Mar. 15–16. chicagosinfonietta.org
8 Vintage Stock
Technicolor printing was mostly abandoned by Hollywood 50 years ago, but its saturated hues linger. Technicolor Weekend at the Gene Siskel Film Center features Cleopatra Jones, The Nutty Professor, and more. Mar. 15–17. chicagofilmsociety.org
9 Oh, What a Night
After nearly 20 years, Chicago sees its first homegrown production of Jersey Boys. Tapping your toes to this juggernaut jukebox musical seems so right. Mar. 15–May 19.
mercurytheaterchicago.com
10 Ms. Robot
Will Big Tech save or doom us? Kara Swisher, author of the new Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, explores this at a Chicago Humanities appearance. Mar. 21. chicagohumanities.org