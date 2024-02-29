1 Greek Myth Remixed

Author/prophet Margaret Atwood exchanges future dystopias for ancient myths with The Penelopiad, a retelling of The Odyssey from the perspective of the hero’s wife. Mar. 2–31. goodmantheatre.org

Photograph: Fanny Lafontaine-Jacob

2 Fantastic Folk

Described glowingly across the pond as “new gods of Irish music,” the all-stars of Lúnasa have redefined traditional Celtic rhythms for a quarter century. Mar. 3. oldtownschool.org

Photograph: Chris Orwig

3 Home Is Where He Wants to Be

In this solo outing, Toad the Wet Sprocket frontman Glen Phillips plays songs he wrote during the pandemic shutdown. When touring abruptly ceased, he discovered the joy of staying put. Mar. 7. evanstonspace.com

4 Short Vids, Big Talent

The delightfully demented 90-Second Newbery Film Festival features student-made shorts inspired by Newbery Medal–winning kids’ books. Mar. 9. 90secondnewbery.com

Photograph: Ecco

5 Canal Fever

Cristina Henríquez’s latest, The Great Divide, uses the building of the Panama Canal as a backdrop. She chats with Rebecca Makkai at Women & Children First. Mar. 12. cristinahenriquez.com

6 Public Lives, Private Lies

Steppenwolf’s Purpose uncovers the secrets of an influential family. It’s a showcase for Black theater excellence, including Chicago actor Harry Lennix. Mar. 14–Apr. 21. steppenwolf.org

Photograph: Josh Wool

7 Prodigious Playing

Violinist Amaryn Olmeda performs on the eve of her 16th birthday, along with composer and vocalist Clarice Assad, in Chicago Sinfonietta’s Echo, a program celebrating women in classical music. Mar. 15–16. chicagosinfonietta.org

Photograph: Gene Siskel Film Center

8 Vintage Stock

Technicolor printing was mostly abandoned by Hollywood 50 years ago, but its saturated hues linger. Technicolor Weekend at the Gene Siskel Film Center features Cleopatra Jones, The Nutty Professor, and more. Mar. 15–17. chicagofilmsociety.org

Photograph: Brandon Dalquist

9 Oh, What a Night

After nearly 20 years, Chicago sees its first homegrown production of Jersey Boys. Tapping your toes to this juggernaut jukebox musical seems so right. Mar. 15–May 19.

mercurytheaterchicago.com

10 Ms. Robot

Will Big Tech save or doom us? Kara Swisher, author of the new Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, explores this at a Chicago Humanities appearance. Mar. 21. chicagohumanities.org