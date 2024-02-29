Jillian Sassone started reworking heirloom jewelry in her San Diego home as a hobby. Now her baubles have a sparkling new residency in the Gold Coast, the third boutique for her company, Marrow Fine, and first outside of Southern Cal. The art deco–inspired store shines in the engagement- and wedding-ring department with a range of white diamonds, colored gemstones, and even enameled bands with Gothic engraving. Can’t decide? Book a consultation over Champagne in the adjoining Babe Cave, a private salon designed to resemble a hollowed-out ruby. Even if there are no nuptials in your future, you can still get a happily-ever-after feeling shopping the pinkie and birthstone rings. 9 W. Walton St.