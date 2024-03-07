Photograph: Anna Jung-Hwa

Good Roots

“A haven of gorgeous plants, unique housewares, and vintage kilim textiles that grew wildly popular with locals as soon as it opened its doors. The owners are hilarious, kind, approachable, and full of heart. You can tell they love what they do.” 492 Crescent Blvd.

Treasure House

“The resale shop is a treasure indeed! There’s no shortage of great finds, including gorgeous vintage glassware, that will give your space character. Sales support Metropolitan Family Services DuPage.” 497 Pennsylvania Ave.

Javi’s Burritos

“This taqueria has almost single-handedly fed our staff for five years during long shifts into late night. The food’s homemade, delicious, and affordable.” 544 Crescent Blvd.

Blackberry Market

“My favorite local café, with the best coffee and tasty food. I love the farmhouse breakfast and the cinnamon roll. They’re accommodating of gluten and nut sensitivities and vegan diets. And the generous space makes it a perfect spot for a meeting.” 401 N. Main St.