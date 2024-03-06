|
Kozy’s
LOCATIONS IN AVONDALE, LAKE VIEW, RIVER NORTH
Come for the wide selection, return for free tune-ups and adjustments.
|
Barnard’s
6109–11 W. NORTH AVE., OAK PARK
The Schwinn doctors at this suburban destination marry nostalgia with modernity.
|Origin story
|It started as a Bridgeport general repair shop in 1944, fixing everything from bicycles to washing machines. It also sold Vespa scooters for a time before transitioning to just bicycles in the ’70s.
|Robert E. Barnard opened what claims to be Oak Park’s oldest family business in 1911. Handed down twice — to his nephews then their nephews — the general retail and repair operation made bikes its focus in the ’60s.Pictured: Jeff (left) and Greg Hajduk
|Breaking away
|Some bike shops focus on certain brands. Not Kozy’s. “We’re big enough that we can say, ‘We sell what we want,’ ” says Paul Kozy, grandson of the founder. That’s evident at its three-floor Avondale megastore, where you can test-drive on an indoor riding area.Pictured: Specialized Diverge E5 and Giro Agilis helmet (Credit: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.)
|The store once exclusively dealt in Schwinns but expanded to other bikes when the formerly Chicago-made brand fell on hard times. After great-nephews Jeff and Greg Hajduk took over in 1982, they added BMX racing bikes and vintage restorations.Pictured: Jamis Renegade S4 (Credit: Jamis Bikes)
|Special sauce
|You can’t beat the liberal fix-it policy: A bike purchase comes with two fall tune-ups, plus a year of adjustments. Says Kozy: “I can’t believe no one has copied us.”
|The Hajduks’ motto is “Bikes for everyone, from 2 to 92.” That means you’ll find bright pintsize kids’ bikes alongside old-school Schwinns.
|Element of surprise
|What’s with the disco ball at the River North store? It came with the premises, which used to be Walter Payton’s America’s Bar.
|How did Wrigley Field ivy end up on the outside wall? Little brother Kenny Hajduk worked on the Cubs’ ground crew.
Cycle Stars
They are two of the area’s oldest bike shops, third-generation family affairs. Which one pops your wheelie?