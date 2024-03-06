Origin story

It started as a Bridgeport general repair shop in 1944, fixing everything from bicycles to washing machines. It also sold Vespa scooters for a time before transitioning to just bicycles in the ’70s. Robert E. Barnard opened what claims to be Oak Park’s oldest family business in 1911. Handed down twice — to his nephews then their nephews — the general retail and repair operation made bikes its focus in the ’60s.

Breaking away

Some bike shops focus on certain brands. Not Kozy’s. “We’re big enough that we can say, ‘We sell what we want,’ ” says Paul Kozy, grandson of the founder. That’s evident at its three-floor Avondale megastore, where you can test-drive on an indoor riding area. The store once exclusively dealt in Schwinns but expanded to other bikes when the formerly Chicago-made brand fell on hard times. After great-nephews Jeff and Greg Hajduk took over in 1982, they added BMX racing bikes and vintage restorations.

Special sauce

You can’t beat the liberal fix-it policy: A bike purchase comes with two fall tune-ups, plus a year of adjustments. Says Kozy: “I can’t believe no one has copied us.” The Hajduks’ motto is “Bikes for everyone, from 2 to 92.” That means you’ll find bright pintsize kids’ bikes alongside old-school Schwinns.

Element of surprise