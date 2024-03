Photograph: John Derian

Bug Catcher

John Derian Big Dot Ladybug plate featuring collaged paper under handblown glass, $65. johnderian.com

Photograph: Paper Source

Earth Notes

Rifle Paper Co. Curio embroidered sketchbook, $45. Paper Source, 919 W. Armitage Ave.

Photograph: Asrai Garden

Brilliant Blooms

Pakera Pakera Las Flores 18-karat gold-plated earrings with glass stones, $320. Asrai Garden, 1935 W. North Ave.

Photograph: Tory Burch

Stem Ware

Tory Burch Jolie Fleur hand-painted water glass, $128 for a set of two. Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

Photograph: Luminaire

Light in Flight

Ingo Maurer La Festa Delle Farfalle paper chandelier, $2,338. Luminaire, 301 W. Superior St.

Photograph: The Green Vase

Artful Harvest

The Green Vase handmade painted paper citrus tree in a vintage terra cotta pot, $2,200. thegreenvase.com