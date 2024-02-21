After years of a metaphorical “For Sale” sign hanging out front, a historical preservation debate, and handwringing over responsible ownership, the Thompson Center — or, shall we say, the Loop Googleplex — has a future. Whatever it’ll be called, the new owner has some major renovations to do before its employees report for duty in 2026.

The Renderings

In 2022, Google announced plans to buy the Thompson Center for $105 million and use it as a second Chicago HQ to complement its Fulton Market offices. The company’s Chicago site leader, Karen Sauder, recently published renderings of the Loop Googleplex, and to this nonarchitect, it looks … more or less the same as the original Thompson Center! No skyscraper Frankensteined to it, no demolition. The most notable differences: (1) no more signature (and divisive) blue-and-salmon exterior color scheme, (2) an outdoor plaza, and (3) no 10-ton Jean Dubuffet sculpture, which will be relocated three blocks south. Alas, there’s no sniff of a food court Sbarro (RIP) in the renderings, but Sauder’s blog does reference “opportunities for more food and beverage retail.” One can dream.

The Legacy

Sauder says Google intends to “honor the postmodern legacy of the building,” but what that means is not totally clear. The company is not seeking landmark status. But it is partnering with the building’s original architecture firm, once run by the legendary Helmut Jahn and now, after his 2021 death, by his son, Evan. Helmut was dubbed “the Flash Gordon of architecture” for his bombastic style; let’s hope Evan is more like Captain Planet.

Chicago’s Biggest Greenhouse

The Gargantuan Structure Formerly Known as the Thompson Center is wildly expensive to heat and cool. At 1.2 million square feet, it essentially functions as a giant greenhouse. (To Jahn’s credit, insulated double-paned glass was meant to be used — that was ditched to cut construction costs, naturally.) That means staggering heat and AC bills: It’s estimated the Thompson Center costs $17 million a year to operate. Hence the need for (at least) $325 million in renos, the state says. Spend money to save money, you know? But Google appears up for it. Per Sauder’s post, the company plans to make the building all-electric and update the heating and cooling systems to handle “Chicago’s famously varied seasons.” Quite a diplomatic way to put it. The tech giant has pledged to acquire LEED Platinum certification (that’s the best one), joining the ranks of Kanye, Chicago, and Fall Out Boy as certified platinum Chicagoans.

The Future

A center of civil service transitioning into a private tech hub understandably gives some Chicagoans the ick. The glass dome once symbolized government transparency; now it nodss to the panopticon of big tech. But from an architectural standpoint, many see this deal as a win. Tech companies have a good track record of restoring historic buildings. That includes Google, which transformed a Howard Hughes airplane hangar into offices in L.A. and made Manhattan’s art deco Port Authority Building its own, too. Sauder promises the center will still serve commuters and become a “thriving community destination.” Phew! Because a lack of public access to this postmodern gem would be a loss for Chicago.