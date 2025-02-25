Choose Your Own Spa Day Creaky joints? Prepping for a big event? Whatever ails or intrigues you, we can help you decide on the perfect treatment. By Kelly Aiglon Photography by Evan Sheehan February 25, 2025, 6:00 am The Pain Relievers Choose one: I have head and neck tension My body is sore What's your preference? I like being basted with oils I’d rather keep my clothes on Ok, I’ll at least take my shoes off The De-stressors Choose one: I like a hands-on experience No touching, please What's your preference? I’m willing to do a little work I’d rather just lie there The Big-Night Preppers Choose one: I want my nails to sparkle I want to feel energized I want my face to glow What's your preference? I have limited time My schedule is clear What's your preference? Freeze me Peel me The Pamperers Choose one: I like my privacy Communal experiences are my jam What's your preference? Water me like a plant Butter me like a biscuit What's your preference? Treat me like a Greek god(dess) Hand me a beer and feed me cheese Styling: Patric Chauvez | Hair and makeup: Cammy Kelly/Distinct Artists