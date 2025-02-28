Photography: Courtesy of the vendors

Curves in the dining room: Cherner beech armchair with walnut veneer, $1,679. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.

You can opt for a version that swivels

Sculpture in the den: Chair One by Konstantin Grcic for Magis with die-cast aluminum seat and concrete base, $1,285. hivemodern.com

Also comes in teak with weather-resistant webbing for outdoor use

Sleekness in the sunroom: Side chair by Jens Risom for Knoll in maple with cotton straps, $805. Design Within Reach.

Color pop on the patio: Hot Mesh stackable steel chair, $185. Blu Dot, 1953 N. Clybourn Ave.

Breeziness in the bedroom: Side chair by Harry Bertoia with steel frame and foam pad, $1,122. Knoll, 1100 W. Fulton Market

The back is curved and seat carved for comfort

Sturdiness in the foyer: Yukon acacia side chair, $499. Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave.