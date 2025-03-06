You’d be forgiven for walking past the former St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Hoyne Avenue in the Ukrainian Village without giving it a second glance. There are a lot of old religious buildings in this pocket of West Town. And Alissa Johnson, principal of her namesake interior design firm, would whiz by the red brick pile on her regular jogs, paying it little mind. “Then one day I noticed signs stating someone was turning it into rentals,” she recalls. The Texas transplant fell for a second-floor unit, moved in, and, when the landmarked Gothic Revival–style building was converted to condos three years later, snapped up her rental. “It’s so unique. No one suspects there are nine homes inside,” she says.

Johnson kept the wood cabinetry and marble island that had been in the unit when she was renting.

Following the process she uses with clients, Johnson created a mood board to help visualize the transformation of the white box into a cozy starter home that mirrored her materials-focused design style. With modern wood flooring, sleek cabinetry, and an open floor plan, there was no need to move walls. Instead, she focused on filling the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo with furnishings and art that felt both elevated and functional. “Juxtaposing old and new, and varying textures, is central to my design philosophy,” she explains.

Though Johnson encourages bold choices for her clients, her own home embraces a serene, neutral palette, allowing for subtle tweaks that make a significant impact. “I wanted a calm, airy atmosphere since I’m constantly surrounded by colors and choices in my work,” she says. “But I love swapping out art, vases, and lighting.”

In the living room, a durable white sofa by Maiden Home accommodates her two dogs and rests atop a Loloi black-and-white deep-pile wool rug that adds texture. Above a CB2 brass cabinet hangs a Samsung Frame TV, which doubles as a changeable art piece. In the dining area, a circular table with Noir cane chairs sits beneath an oversize light fixture by France & Son, adding dramatic flair visible from the street. “I love doing something linear above a dining table,” Johnson notes. Personal touches like a travel and family photo collage add warmth. Johnson regularly mixes things up: “I swap out art, lamps, and pillows twice a year.”

A reading nook by a window, however, remains constant. With a floor lamp, artwork, and vintage vases, it’s become a favorite spot. “I created a little vignette in what was a dead area,” she says. A Rove Concepts chair and ottoman draped in shearling invite her to relax with her dogs or chat on the phone with friends back in Texas, where she grew up.

The reading nook is one of Johnson’s favorite spots to recharge. “It’s got a cool funky chair and some shearling to add texture. I love creating little moments.”

In the primary bedroom, a king-size bed dressed in Parachute linen sheets takes center stage, flanked by burled wood nightstands from Worlds Away and sconces that free up table space. “Linen is breathable and fits the organic feel I wanted,” she says. A traditional rug with blue accents ties the room together, complemented by Jonathan Pliego art on the walls. “Accessories make a huge difference.”

The office, painted in Farrow & Ball’s Dead Salmon, showcases Johnson’s design sensibilities. The color shifts with the sunlight from white to pink to peach throughout the day, adding depth. A Noir wooden desk with ribbed legs and sides anchors the space. A Kelly Wearstler lamp and plants reflect Johnson’s tidy aesthetic. Across from the desk, a horseshoe-shaped console by CB2 displays a rotating collection of design inspo.

The primary bedroom features a linen headboard with Parachute linen sheets.

In the guest room, a white bouclé sleeper sofa and red marble dresser by CB2 highlight Johnson’s love for layered textures and materials. “I always include marble somewhere: kitchen, living room, bedroom. The natural element makes a room feel cozy,” she says.

Johnson’s transformation of this 1905 church interior into a tranquil refuge underscores a belief that design should enhance the way we live. “This is my haven,” she says. “A place to relax, recharge, and entertain.” Hidden in plain sight, her sacred home creates beauty in unexpected places.