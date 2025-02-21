Leave it to the Swiss to nail precision timing: Zurich-based On, the fitness brand best known for its distinctive Cloud running shoes with tube-shaped cushion soles, as well as eco-friendly materials and manufacturing, opened its first store here last fall, just before the Chicago Marathon. The 4,553-square-foot space is one of the brand’s largest in the United States, with footwear, apparel, and accessories organized by mode: run, outdoor, everyday, and train. The store blends a Swiss minimalist aesthetic with an open ceiling and industrial accents that nod to Chicago’s bascule bridges. Ask the staff for a complimentary gait analysis to help you pick the right shoe, each size easily accessible from pullout metal trays inside the display. And on Wednesday nights, you can join a group run to try before you buy. 1043 N. Rush St., Gold Coast

Photography: Courtesy of brand

Challenger puffer vest, $280

Cloud 5 waterproof shoes, $170

Core tights, $100

2L Lite waist pack, $50