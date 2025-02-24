Photograph: Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing

1 Gossip Girl

The Chicago Humanities Festival spills the tea with journalist-podcaster Kelsey McKinney, author of the new book You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip. Mar. 1. chicagohumanities.org

2 Lights-Out Birthday Bash

Local podcast Filmspotting celebrates 20 years with a mini movie fest, featuring host faves such as the 1955 Indian classic Pather Panchali. Postscreening chat guests include Columbus writer-director Kogonada. Mar. 1. siskelfilmcenter.org

Photograph: John Henry

3 Aloha Grooves

Inject some Maui into your winter when Grammy-winning slack-key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr. brings the Masters of Hawaiian Music tour to town. Mar. 4. oldtownschool.org

Photograph: Andrew Eccles

4 Swan Song and Dance

After 28 seasons, Englewood native Vernard J. Gilmore returns home on his last tour with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Mar. 7–9. auditoriumtheatre.org

Photograph: Kevin Cummins

5 Kinky Jukebox

Making its North American premiere, the Olivier Award–winning musical Sunny Afternoon gives the Jersey Boys treatment to the Kinks. Mar. 21–Apr. 27. chicagoshakes.com

6 Once More, Jack Misses the Door

An ongoing off-Broadway hit, the spoof Titanique retells the maritime tragedy through Celine Dion’s songs. Now it docks here with a local cast. Mar. 25–May 18. porchlightmusictheatre.org

Photograph: Courtesy of the Art Institute of Chicago

7 Praised Eyebrows

In Frida Kahlo’s Month in Paris: A Friendship With Mary Reynolds, the Mexican painter’s art hangs for the first time in the Art Institute, juxtaposed with the work of the American bookbinder who aided her when she fell ill. Mar. 29–July 13. artic.edu

8 All Hail the Queen

The inheritor of Koko Taylor’s “Queen of the Blues” crown, Shemekia Copeland belts songs like nobody’s business. Mar. 30. evanstonspacemusic.com

Photograph: Steve Ullathorne

9 Freelance Flattery

British comedian Milo McCabe found man-on-the-street fame praising shoppers as his dapper alter ego, Troy Hawke. His U.S. tour begins in Pilsen. Mar. 30. thaliahallchicago.com

10 Sound Off

In The Listeners, a new English-language opera co-commissioned by the Lyric, protagonist Claire suddenly detects a hum nobody else hears. Mar. 30–Apr. 11. lyricopera.org