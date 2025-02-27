Milwaukee’s South Side is for more than beer slinging. The Bay View neighborhood, along South Kinnickinnic Avenue, is my holy grail of offbeat boutiques.

On a recent visit, I was tempted to get a custom topper at McLaughlin & Hayes Hat Co. (2250 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). It’s a treat to watch milliners hover over vintage wooden forms to make flower-studded cloches and teardrop fedoras.

Across the street, Tippecanoe Herbs (2235) is a homey herbalist-founded apothecary with a botanical tincture for whatever ails you (in my case, blue vervain for better sleep). Afterward, a drop-in at Acme Records (2341) to pet the shop dog, Gertie, and dig through the bargain bins never fails.

The latest zines, graphic novels, and small-press books fill Lion’s Tooth (2421). I get my underground culture fix here with a cappuccino, sipped slowly at a counter barstool. Nearby, Ursa (2534) is a sunshine-dappled stop for plants and gifts like kilim pillows, hand-forged jewelry, and marbled ceramics.

Farther south, meander through Plume (3001). Seemingly staged for a cocktail party in ’70s Palm Springs, it carries immaculately cared-for vintage fashion. I never miss the tucked-away upper level for resort wear à la Grace Kelly.