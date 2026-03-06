Banash Photograph: Laura Banash

Norwood Life Society Thrift Shop

“If you’re looking for treasures at reasonable prices, this is the place. I come with my wife: She looks for designer clothes and vintage CorningWare, and I hunt for books. I found a first edition of Cold Mountain after hunting around for a long time.” 6019 N. Nina Ave.

October Cafe

“Antiquity is part of my vernacular. I love this old-style coffeehouse across from the Norwood Park Metra station. There’s something for everyone: hearty meals, lighter ones, vegan, gluten-free.” 6046 N. Avondale Ave.

Noble-Seymour-Crippen House

“This is the oldest house in what is now Chicago. The southern part was built in 1833 and used as a farmhouse. Now it’s the home of the Norwood Park Historical Society.” 5624 N. Newark Ave.

Kamári Kafé

“Until recently, this diner was called the Norwood Restaurant. Mayor Richard M. Daley and President George W. Bush met here after 9/11. I like to come here for a classic breakfast: two poached eggs, ham off the bone, and toast.” 6101 N. Northwest Hwy.