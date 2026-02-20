In a 1920s bungalow in Villa Park, what was once a purely functional lower level has been fashioned into a speakeasy-style hangout — one that reveals itself only after a few seemingly wrong turns. Sidle past the laundry room and through the brick archway into a dim, cocktail-ready space built as a nod to the home’s Prohibition-era roots. Rich green walls, stained concrete floors, and exposed copper plumbing frame the scene, while the lounge seating invites you to stay awhile. “We wanted it to feel completely separate from the rest of the house, like you’re really stepping out for the night,” says the designer, Sarah Goesling, owner of Goesling Group. Some takeaways from the project:

1. ERA WARES

Shelves serve as display cases, showing faceted barware, amber glass, a brass candlesnuffer, and other vibe setters.

2. space bar

With no room for a traditional bar, a slab of live-edge walnut was anchored to the wall as a prep shelf — just deep enough to hold an ice bucket, a shaker, and glassware.

3. SEAT SAVVY

An arrangement of comfy chairs around a table mimics the intimacy of a cocktail lounge.

4. JEWEL HUE

To evoke Gatsby-era saturated tones while giving the space a more enclosed feel, the walls were painted a deep pine green

5. SECRET PASSAGE

A thin brick that’s made to be applied to surfaces was stacked and curved to create an archway that acts as a portal to the speakeasy.