1 Man, the Musical Is Non-Stop
One of the few true cultural juggernauts of the 21st century and more relevant than ever, Hamilton returns for a seven-week run. Mar. 4–Apr. 26. broadwayinchicago.com
2 Give Up the Ghost
Get ready to crow about Lookingglass’s White Rooster, a dark comedy about curses, spirits, and moving on amid grief. Mar. 5–Apr. 12. lookingglasstheatre.org
3 The New John Prine
A-list Americana rocker Jason Isbell plays two emotive shows with his band, the 400 Unit, at the Salt Shed. Mar. 6–7. saltshedchicago.com
4 The Good Kind of Paper Cuts
In his 70s, master painter Henri Matisse began creating with colored paper and scissors. See the bold results in Matisse’s Jazz: Rhythms in Color. Mar. 7–June 1. artic.edu
5 The Once and Future Goddess
Choreographer and Guggenheim fellow Nejla Yatkin combines dance with ritual in The Other Witch, her multilingual, multimedia performance about the sacred feminine. Mar. 8. epiphanychi.com
6 One Film to Rule Them All
For the 25th anniversary of Bilbo’s eleventy-first birthday, The Fellowship of the Ring returns — with 238 musicians performing the score live. Mar. 13–14. auditoriumtheatre.org
7 One Fine Day, She’s Free
The Lyric reframes Madama Butterfly’s Eurocentric perspective in director Matthew Ozawa’s modern, Japanese-forward take. Mar. 14–Apr. 12. lyricopera.org
8 Bitchcraft
Drag comedy duo Trixie and Katya sashay into the Chicago Theatre with their hilarious act, The Bald and the Beautiful. Mar. 21. trixieandkatya.com
9 Thrall That Jazz
Orchestra Hall hosts Miles Davis at 100, with acclaimed pianists Gonzalo Rubalcaba and John Beasley performing new arrangements of the legend’s music. Mar. 27. cso.org
10 Blues Muse
The Goodman’s centennial season struts on with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, August Wilson’s set-in-Chicago masterpiece. Mar. 28–Apr. 26. goodmantheatre.org