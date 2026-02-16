Vitra embroidered twill pillow by Alexander Girard
The double heart was the signature motif of acclaimed interior designer Alexander Girard. Photography: Courtesy of vendors

Folk meets modern: Vitra embroidered twill pillow by Alexander Girard, $370. hivemodern.com

 

Alysheer embroidered cotton canvas cover

Botanical twist: Alysheer embroidered cotton canvas cover, $25 for a set of two. amazon.com

 

Chopra block-printed linen pillow with feather-and-down insert

Sailor chic: Chopra block-printed linen pillow with feather-and-down insert, $295. Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.

 

Christian Lacroix Lemon Pebbles cotton pillow with feather fill
Lemon motifs are hidden in plain sight.

The new camo: Christian Lacroix Lemon Pebbles cotton pillow with feather fill, $235. Neiman Marcus, neimanmarcus.com

 

Marimekko Pieni Unikko cotton cover by Maija Isola
The print originated from designer Maija Isola’s popular poppy drawings from the 1960s.

Illustrated appeal: Marimekko Pieni Unikko cotton cover by Maija Isola, $54. marimekko.com

 

AllModern Sunset cotton cover by Jason Wu

Busy intersections: AllModern Sunset cotton cover by Jason Wu, $60. allmodern.com