Folk meets modern: Vitra embroidered twill pillow by Alexander Girard, $370. hivemodern.com
Botanical twist: Alysheer embroidered cotton canvas cover, $25 for a set of two. amazon.com
Sailor chic: Chopra block-printed linen pillow with feather-and-down insert, $295. Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.
The new camo: Christian Lacroix Lemon Pebbles cotton pillow with feather fill, $235. Neiman Marcus, neimanmarcus.com
Illustrated appeal: Marimekko Pieni Unikko cotton cover by Maija Isola, $54. marimekko.com