By the mid-20th century, America’s list of great restaurant cities ran to, perhaps, three: New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans. But beginning in the 1960s and ’70s, Chicago muscled its way on — not because we copied other places, but because we were so much ourselves. At a time when the city was synonymous with the stockyards and steak, Chicago chefs turned that around and became world-famous figures known for their creativity and innovation in devising dishes and theatrical dining experiences.

The forerunner of that movement was a man named Louis Szathmary. His storefront restaurant, the Bakery, broke the mold of fine dining here by incorporating European influences and inventive cuisine. Round as Santa Claus and with an extravagant flowing mustache, Szathmary (pronounced ZATH-ma-ree) looked the part of a chef as surely as the Marlboro Man looked the part of a cowboy — and it was just as much a self-created image as any adman could have concocted. Born in Hungary in 1919, Szathmary earned a doctorate in psychology but learned to cook in the Hungarian army and wound up in a succession of refugee camps at the end of World War II.

In 1951, he immigrated to the United States, finding what work he could as a short-order cook in New York City. Through the ’50s, he made a living as a chef and as a food scientist, working for major brands like Armour and developing Stouffer’s frozen food lines. He moved to Chicago in 1959 as Armour’s manager of new product development, and with his third wife, Sadako “Sada” Tanino, a Japanese American who had been interned during World War II, reinvented himself in the image of a classic European chef. In 1963, the couple opened the Bakery in Lincoln Park, a neighborhood best known at that time for its gang activity. The Szathmarys eventually bought the building and filled its upper floors with Louis’s massive collection of culinary books, which grew to some 45,000.

The shabby-genteel restaurant quickly became a hard-to-get reservation and was frequented by celebrities. Chef Louis himself became Chicago’s first modern celebrity chef, through his newspaper columns, the books he authored (notably, 1971’s The Chef’s Secret Cook Book), and TV appearances with talk show hosts from Mike Douglas and Dinah Shore to Phil Donahue and Oprah Winfrey. Within a couple of decades of the Bakery’s opening, Lincoln Park would become Chicago’s most popular neighborhood among yuppies, and Chef Louis was the man who taught them how to eat.

In this adapted excerpt from the new book The Chicago Way: An Oral History of Chicago Dining, those who knew the restaurant well tell the story of Chef Louis and the Bakery in their own words.