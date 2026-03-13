The new eyewear brand Alius takes its name from the Latin word for “different,” yet it’s deliberately familiar. “I’m inspired by vintage frames that Hollywood stars like Steve McQueen and Audrey Hepburn wore,” says Wicker Park optician Chris Foreit, who launched Alius last year. That lineage carries through to the materials — deeply hued acetate from the Italian maker Mazzucchelli 1849, Japanese titanium prized for its purity — and popular styles, like the Sculley, a tailored aviator, and the Eka, which has angles that mean business. Foreit, who owns the optical shop D/Vision, has the frames made in Italy and eschews e-commerce in favor of personal service, selling through his own store and 50 others. With prices from $600 to $750, the sticker shock fades, while the fit doesn’t. 1756 W. Division St., Wicker Park