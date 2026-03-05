It didn’t take fatherhood to get Justin Roberts in touch with what kids love. In 1997, before becoming a UChicago Divinity School grad student, he recorded his first album of children’s music — a lark that turned into his vocation. Over the ensuing three decades, Roberts has earned five Grammy noms and performed everywhere from Lollapalooza to Rockefeller Plaza. The Evanston resident, who can be seen in concert March 15 at the Old Town School of Folk Music, enjoys shopping with his 7-year-old son, Eli. “I love exploring the analog world: compact discs, board game pieces — things you can pick up and touch,” Roberts says.

Photography: Courtesy of stores

Squeezebox Books & Music

743 Main St., Evanston

“The owner, Tim, recommended the greatest albums I’ve heard in my life.”

WISH LIST

● Haunted Heart box set (1) “This absolutely amazing collection of Bill Evans’s first couple albums sounds great, and it’s one of the most beautifully designed I’ve seen.” $150

● Illumisaurus dinosaur book (2) “Both scientific and gorgeously designed. The three color lenses emphasize different things in the illustrations.” $30

● Very Hungry Caterpillar socks “Squeezebox is the place for fun socks.” $13

Building Blocks

3306 N. Lincoln Ave., Roscoe Village

“They carry really creative toys.”

WISH LIST

● Keva Contraptions 50-plank set “My son loves building crazy contraptions, like Rube Goldberg machines. This one appeals to me because it’s made out of wood instead of plastic.” $25

● Rail Cube starter set (above) “It’s magnetic and it’s a monorail? I’m already interested.” $100

● Spirograph deluxe set “I loved Spirograph as a kid. You don’t need artistic skills to make incredible designs.” $30

Dice Dojo

5550 N. Broadway, Edgewater

“They have a room where people can play board games.”

WISH LIST

● Ra board game (1) “This ancient-Egypt-themed game has simple rules, but it takes complex strategy.” $55

● Bohnanza Dahlias card game (2) “It’s by one of my favorite game designers, Uwe Rosenberg.” $25

● Miscellaneous game pieces and dice “My son selects meeples to make his own game — a creative way to have fun and not spend a lot of money.” $1.25 per die