Thirteen-year-old Eli Coustan from Evanston succeeded where adults with more than a year to prepare failed: He created ILVaccine.org, a database that pulls in open COVID-19 shot appointments from all available locations, eliminating the need to check dozens of websites ad infinitum. So we wondered: What other inexplicably convoluted processes would we like to see him hack next?

■ Transferring money from one Ventra card to another

■ Getting to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park without a car

■ Registering for Chicago Park District summer camps

■ Finding restaurant patios where you can bring your dog

■ Obtaining legal records from the Circuit Court of Cook County

■ Navigating the zoned parking in Wrigleyville

■ Identifying which forest preserves in Cook County have bathrooms

■ Merging into the Logan Square traffic circle