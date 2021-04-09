Eli Coustan
Thirteen-year-old Eli Coustan from Evanston succeeded where adults with more than a year to prepare failed: He created ILVaccine.org, a database that pulls in open COVID-19 shot appointments from all available locations, eliminating the need to check dozens of websites ad infinitum. So we wondered: What other inexplicably convoluted processes would we like to see him hack next?

Transferring money from one Ventra card to another

Getting to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park without a car

Registering for Chicago Park District summer camps

Finding restaurant patios where you can bring your dog

Obtaining legal records from the Circuit Court of Cook County

Navigating the zoned parking in Wrigleyville

Identifying which forest preserves in Cook County have bathrooms

Merging into the Logan Square traffic circle