“I was heartbroken thinking that my favorite Chicago consignment store, the Xchange, had shuttered in 2020. I assumed it was a COVID casualty. In my 20 years of wearing an exclusively secondhand wardrobe, the Edgewater store was where I purchased half the threads I’d donned at the Green Mill for Machete shows in recent years. Dressing myself without the help of the Xchange’s famously friendly proprietor, Amir Ali, seemed vexing. So, learning Ali had moved to a new store in Lake View East, three times the size of its predecessor, was one of the few truly joyful moments I’ve had since March 2020. Just last week I picked up a pair of charcoal Steve Madden loafers for $30. Love them.” 3170 N. Broadway