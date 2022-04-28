PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

Photograph: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux

1 Are You Experienced?

If you haven’t had The Sandra Delgado Experience, now’s your chance: Delgado, an actor and playwright, reunites with Carpacho y Su Super Combo, the house band from her hit 2018 play La Havana Madrid, for this cabaret-style concert. May 1. sandradelgado.net

Photograph: Nick Cave and Jack Shainman Gallery

2 Cave of Wonders

Opening at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Nick Cave: Forothermore is the Chicago-based artist’s first career retrospective, featuring immersive installations and more than a dozen of Cave’s signature Soundsuits. May 14–Oct. 2. mcachicago.org

3 Scout’s Honor

Aaron Sorkin’s 2018 stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic To Kill a Mockingbird claims the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. The touring cast visiting the Nederlander is led by Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. May 17–29. broadwayinchicago.com

4 Public Interest

The theme for the Chicago Humanities Festival’s spring edition is “Public,” and the lineup of speakers suggests a broad definition, with headliners ranging from Anita Hill to John Waters. May 1–22. chicagohumanities.org

5 Keeping the Beat

Jazz drummer Tommaso Moretti celebrates the release of his latest album, Inside Out, with a live show at Constellation. May 20. constellation-chicago.com

6 Rebel Sell

A longtime rite of Chicago spring, the outdoor market Renegade Craft Fair comes to Andersonville for the first time, taking over nearly a mile-long stretch of Clark Street between Foster and Edgewater Avenues. May 21–22. renegadecraft.com

Photograph: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

7 Home Turf

Rapper Saba’s Back Home Tour will never be more aptly named than when the West Side native plays the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. May 5. ticketmaster.com

Photograph: Vin Reed

8 Lace ’Em Up

In previews at the Royal George when the pandemic hit, the new roller-rink musical Skates — starring American Idol power couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young — now inaugurates the newly renovated Studebaker Theater. May 24–Aug. 28. skatesthemusical.com

Photograph: Gersh Comedy

9 Comics Shop

SNL alum Sasheer Zamata is the latest cool-kid comedian to visit Wicker Park’s Den Theatre, an increasingly popular venue for touring standups. May 7. thedentheatre.com

10 Dreams Come True

The newest music fest on Chicago’s calendar, Sueños brings a lineup of Latin stars — including headliners J Balvin and Ozuna — to a single Grant Park stage. May 28–29. suenosmusicfestival.com