Store owner Adrianne Hawthorne Photography: Ponnopozz

Adrianne Hawthorne started painting in 2018 as a way to unwind. After selling pieces at a show in her home, the artist — who works remotely as a designer for Google — saw there was a market for her work. She began selling at art fairs, from the backs of trucks — anywhere and everywhere. “But I wanted a space of my own,” she says. “I wanted to stop playing by someone else’s rules.”

That space is Ponnopozz, a one-of-a-kind color explosion of a boutique that moved from a tiny studio to a Damen Avenue storefront across the street last fall. Named for Hawthorne’s imaginary childhood friends, Ponno and Pozzer, it’s a showcase for her abstract art — which is splashed on everything from canvases to clothing and pillows — plus a bright, bold assortment of wares from mostly local artisans. “This is my playground,” she says. 4839 N. Damen Ave., Ravenswood

$30

Cat mug

$100

Unisex Playground tee by Lilla Barn x Ponnopozz

$48

Medusa earrings by Vintage Royalty

$55

Pollyanna Pink leggings

$44

Prairie pillow