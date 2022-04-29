Shine On
Balmain’s White Pearl Illuminating Shampoo brightens and refreshes blond and highlighted hair. $37. Gold Coast Salon, 1106 N. Dearborn St., Near North Side
Off the Chain
Bejeweled chain accents on these raffia clogs are all the accessories you need. $1,545. Dolce & Gabbana, 68 E. Oak St., Gold Coast
Keep It Positive
The Happy Go Lucky necklace mixes freshwater pearls and colorful charms with a gold-plated chain. $160. marthacalvo.com
Drop-Dead Gorgeous
Set with a cluster of freshwater pearls, Sophie Bille Brahe’s Bisou Perle single earring is a guaranteed head turner. $725. net-a-porter.com
Soft Edge
Pearl embellishments on the Norah Chelsea bootie add femininity to a chunky style. $695. Stuart Weitzman, Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Rd., Northbrook
Heavy Metal
The multistrand pearl and brass chain necklace from Tom Ford’s spring collection is a substantial statement piece. $3,350. Tom Ford, 66 E. Oak St., Gold Coast